Between books, ghosts and aliens. These are the next films with Sigourney Weaver

As Margaret, the curmudgeon and haughty head of a literary agency, and a close friend of the writer JD Salinger. So we will have the opportunity to see Sigourney Weaver in Dreams of a writer in New York which opens in theaters this Friday, June 4, although the protagonist is Margaret qualley (one of the Manson girls, the one trying to hook up with the Brad Pitt character, in Once upon a time in … Hollywood by Tarantino),

History will place us in the late 90’s in the city of skyscrapers, with the character of the veteran editor also offering resistance to computers not replacing the usual typewriters (mission impossible), and in a role that has already been compared to that of The Devil Wears Prada of Meryl streep (based on that of the much more tyrannical Anna Wintour, editor of Vogue magazine in the United States).

His presence in Dreams of a Writer in New York will only be a taste of what is to come Well, at 71, Sigourney Weaver maintains a well-stocked filming schedule. And largely thanks to his friend James cameron. What will your next movies be?

‘Avatar 2, 3, 4 and 5’

When we believed that the odyssey of the Dr. Grace Augustine it had ended (at least physically, not in spirit) in the first of the cinematic adventures in Pandora then, with the announcement of the sequels, we knew that nothing at all. One way or another, it will return in the four new installments which is simultaneously shooting James Cameron. So there we will have it, punctually for your appointment (hopefully) in December 2022, 2024, 2026 and 2028.

‘Ghostbusters: Beyond’

They have been waiting for almost a year to see the light, both the young new team of protagonists like the Marshmallow man (in “baby” version) and the whole horde of spectral ectoplasmic colleagues. And with them will also arrive, in one of those secondary presences (or cameo), but of luxury, the cellist Dana Barret, which was also the first official client of the Ghostbusters.

The sequel-reboot of the saga has once again been directed by Ivan Reitman, and although the official page of Sony in Spain does not confirm the release date yetIt could be in early December (before the pandemic, the premiere was scheduled for July 10 of last year).

‘The Good House’

Together they already shared scenes and protagonism in Dave, president for a day (1993) also directed by Ivan Reitman, and The ice storm (1997) by Ang Lee. So Sigourney will once again form a place with Kevin kline in this adaptation of a best seller by Ann leary produced by Amblin, Spielberg’s company.

The actress will play Hildy good, separated, mother of two daughters and a recent grandmother, a real estate salesperson in a quiet New England town and a fond (sometimes too much) of fine wine. Ah! And a descendant of one of those accused of witchcraft in the Salem trial. But Hildy’s more or less ordinary life will change with the arrival of a new neighbor (Morena Baccarin) and also when the flame of passion is rekindled towards an old love from his past. Directed by Emmy nominees Maya forbesy Wallace wolodarsky, the film is in post-production and has no release date yet.

‘Call Jane’

And as the leader of an underground movement for abortion, in America in the 60s, we will see her in this drama about women’s rights in which Elizabeth banks You will play a wife with an unwanted pregnancy that will require your support. Her cause, and that of the film, will also be joined by the actress Kate mara.

It will also mean the debut in the feature film of Phyllis nagy, Carol’s screenwriter, for which she was nominated for an Oscar. However, to be able to see it we will still have to wait for something more. It is still in the filming phase.