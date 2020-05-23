Mexico City.- Zoé Robledo, director of the IMSS, announced that as part of the recognition of the medical personnel who are at the forefront of the battle against COVID-19, the highest award will be presented that can be given to a Mexican by the federal government, the Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla Award.

According to the director of the IMSS, the award has only been given to 10 people (Dr. Ignacio Chávez, Jesús Silva Herzog and constituents of 1917), and it is granted to people who have had vital behaviors and services to the Homeland.

This award has four degrees: 1) “Necklace”, which is awarded for heroic acts of difficult repetition with exemplary conduct; 2) that of “Cruz”, delivered for eminent merits and outstandingly exemplary conduct.

The medals to be awarded will be 58 “Collar” degree decorations, which consist of a medal and 100,000 pesos to those who are nominated by Covid patients who are already recovered.

The Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla award, grade “Cruz”, would be awarded to 500 nominated people by the hospital community, which will be accompanied by a badge, plus 50 thousand pesos.

The “Banda” award will go to a thousand doctors and nurses nominated by institutions, not necessarily from hospitals with the highest number of cases, said decoration will be accompanied by a bonus of 30 thousand pesos.

Finally, the Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla award, “Plaque” grade, consists of a metal plaque and 25 thousand pesos that will be delivered to Covid-19 teams from converted Hospitals, which usually consist of approximately 16 people.

