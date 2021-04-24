Between 200,000 and 300,000 euros per exit: this will be the massive EREs of the bank

Between 200,000 and 300,000 euros per employee. That will be, approximately, the average cost per employee for the banking of the massive EREs that the sector prepares, and that together will affect or are affecting some 19,000 employees throughout Spain from different entities: CaixaBank, BBVA, Santander, Sabadell and Unicaja-Liberbank.

The EREs that have aroused the most controversy are those of CaixaBank Y BBVA. In the first case, due to the magnitude of the adjustment (almost 8,300 employees) and the fact that the entity has demanded that half of the exits be for people under 50 years of age. In addition, the State is a shareholder with 16% of the capital, which has put the Executive in trouble.

The bank has already anticipated that it will provision 2,400 million euros to undertake the process, which yields an average balance of about 290,000 euros. The unions have already threatened mobilizations and various messages have been launched from the government to reduce layoffs.

So much Goirigolzarri What Gortázar they want to settle this uncomfortable matter as soon as possible, but the sources consulted affirm that “if the term they have given is the 1st of July, we will be negotiating until early morning of June 31”. Thus, a negotiation is anticipated until the last minute that will force the bank to make concessions and reach an agreement to avoid “political noise” and save the face of the Government.

Another ERE that has aroused great controversy has been that of BBVA, especially since the figure of almost 3,800 departures it has been considerably higher than expected. Initially, the calculations pointed to 3,000 layoffs, but the bank chaired by Carlos Torres has decided to make a major adjustment, having the backing of the funds obtained from the sale of its business in the US.

Unions have already qualified the ERE as “Wild and shameful”, and in the same way as with CaixaBank, they will negotiate at the limit to obtain the best conditions. The entity has not yet provided a provision figure to undertake this process, but applying an approximate range of between 200,000 and 300,000 euros per employee, the quantity will range from 760 million and 1,140 million euros.

As a reference, one of the EREs that is already underway in Spain, that of the Santander, will affect 3,572 employees. The bank chaired by Ana Botín provided 700 million euros for this process, which yields an average balance per employee of 195,000 euros.

Within the Cantabrian bank, the situation among the workforce is one of high pressure, because it involves a tough adjustment that, in turn, increases the work of the workforce of the branch network, already very saturated. “We are at the limit of work”, acknowledge sources consulted by Bolsamanía.

For its part, Sabadell Bank, whose ERE for 1,817 employees is almost finished, has carried out the process in a very smooth and controversial way through voluntary departures and early retirement. The bank offered early retirements with 75% of the annual salary up to age 63, with a maximum of 280,000 euros for those born between 1958-1961; and of 300,000 euros for those born between 1962-1964.

The entity, which prioritized social peace at all times, scored a provision of 314 million euros for this process charged to the fourth quarter of 2020, which in turn financed with the capital gains on your ALCO portfolio. This yields a balance per employee of about 172,000 euros.

Finally, the departures that the merger between Unicaja and Liberbank. The figures that are handled anticipate the departure from between 1,500 and 1,900 employees. The unions of the Malaga entity have already opposed the appointment of Manuel Menéndez as CEO of the combined entity, so everything suggests that the negotiation in this process will also be carried out dog-face.

To be sure, the conversations will stretch to the limit because both parties want to achieve their goals. The maximum possible cost savings for entities and better conditions for employees that will come out in these processes, which are assuming a Turkish turn for bank workers.