Kensington, Maryland, United States.- In just 50 years, between 2 billion and 3.5 billion people, the majority poor who cannot afford air conditioning, will live in a climate that has historically been too hot, according to a new study.

With every degree Celsius (1.8 ° Fahrenheit) that the global average annual temperature rises as a result of man-made climate change, a billion people will end up in areas too hot every day to be livable without technology to cool the air , according to ecologist Marten Scheffer, of the Wageningen University of the Netherlands, co-author of the study.

How many people end up at risk depends on how much greenhouse gas emissions, such as carbon dioxide, are reduced, and how fast the world’s population grows.

In the worst-case scenarios of population growth and carbon pollution – which many climatologists say seem less likely these days – the study published Monday in the Proceedings journal of the National Academy of Sciences predicts that roughly 3.5 billion people will live in extremely poor areas. hot. That represents a third of the estimated population that will inhabit the planet in 2070.

But even in scenarios considered more likely and less severe, some 2 billion people are forecast to live in overly hot places without air conditioning in 50 years, the report said.

“It is a huge amount and it is a short time. That’s why we are concerned, “said Natalie Mahowald, a Cornell University climatologist who was not involved in the study. She and other outside scientists said the new study sounds plausible and expresses the urgency to act to reverse human-caused climate change differently than previous research.

In an unusual way to analyze climate change, a team of scientists studied humans the way they do with bears, birds and bees, to find the “climate niche” where people and civilizations thrive . They went back 6,000 years to find an optimum temperature point for humanity: annual average temperatures of between 11 and 15 ° C (52 and 59 ° F).

We can — and we do — live in places warmer and colder than that, but the further from the sweet spot, the more complicated it becomes.

The scientists examined locations that are forecast to become uncomfortable and considerably hotter than the sweet spot, and calculated that at least 2 billion people will live in those conditions by 2070.

Currently, some 20 million people live in places with an average annual temperature above 29 ° C (84 ° F), much higher than the optimum temperature. That area represents less than 1% of the terrestrial part of the planet and, for the most part, is close to the Sahara desert and includes Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

But as the world’s population and temperature increase, the study concluded that large swaths of Africa, Asia, South America, and Australia are likely to be in this same temperature range. Far above 1,000 million people, and up to 3,500 million, will be affected, according to the decisions made by humanity and that alter the climate in the next 50 years, said the main author, Chi Xu, of the Nanjing University in China.

With enough money, “you can live even on the moon,” Scheffer said. But these projections are “uninhabitable for ordinary poor people, for the average citizen of the world.”

Places like impoverished Nigeria – with a population expected to triple by the end of the century – will be less able to overcome it, said Tim Lenton, study co-author, climatologist and director of the Institute for Global Systems at the University of Exeter in England.

