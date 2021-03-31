Betulio González gave a great fight in his first attempt against Masao Ohba

Searching for Fly Title for 50 years

It was the first months of what would be a great year for Venezuelan boxing. The Barloventeño Vicente Paúl Rondón had already won the semi-complete title on February 27 of that year 71 by knocking out Jimmy Dupree at the Nuevo Circo de Caracas; Now it was Betulio’s turn to try to bring back the Crown of the Flies that Ramoncito Arias, also from Zulia, had already missed that April 19, 1958 at the Nuevo Circo de Caracas, losing by decision to the Argentine Pascual Pérez. Betulio had fulfilled for the moment, a good campaign in the Venezuelan rings; he had a record of 24 wins, 2 losses and 1 draw.

His triumphs included names such as: former Philippine World Champion Bernabe Villacampo, Dominican Ignacio Espinal, Argentine Juan José Brizuela, from the same country Ubaldo Duarte, Colombian Néstor “Baba” Jiménez, and Venezuelans Ramón Bravo, Félix Márquez, Héctor Criollo and Hilario Díaz. Masao Ohba for his part exhibited a record of 27 wins, 2 losses and 1 draw. Coincidentally, one of his defeats was suffered against his compatriot Susumo Hanagata, before whom he later defended the World Fly title successfully. The truth is that Ohba emerged as the great challenger of the WBA champion, the Thai Berkrerk Chartvanchai who had dethroned the Filipino Bernabé Villacampo on April 5, 1970 in Bangkok. On October 22, 1970 in Tokyo. Ohba knocked out Chartvanchai in 13 rounds and claimed the WBA Fly World title.

The fight with Betulio

It was a confrontation between two great stylists. Ohba, taller, sought to impose his arm’s reach in the medium and long distance, which he only achieved in part due to the excellent defense of Betulio who, with great eyesight, passed many blows with millimeter movements. Ohba looked more active throwing a lot of fists as Betulio advanced, but sometimes he would not throw his punches with the continuity that the occasion deserved. They were very even rounds; both developed their strategy very effectively, although each had their weapons to counteract and nullify their opponent. However, because he was the challenger and because he was in someone else’s yard, Betulio was obliged to develop an effective offensive.

They entered round 15 with an apparent slight advantage for the champion. In that round, Betulio broke loose and beat the champion, whipping him with blows that came from all directions. It was a wide round for the Venezuelan who won it on all the judges’ cards. Many Betulio supporters later considered that he must have fought two more rounds that way. In order to ensure the decision of the judges. He ended the match with Betulio overwhelming Ohba. The decision was as follows: Referee Yusaku Yoshida saw it like this 72-70; Hiroyuki Tezaki 71-70 and Takeo Ugo 72-71 all in favor of Ohba.

What happened after?

That memorable fight marks 50 years this April 1, 2021. Betulio then sought the WBC World title and won it by disqualification of the Philippine Monarch Ervito Salabarria, while Ohba carried out 5 successful defense of his title before perishing in a fatal car accident on January 25, 1973.

Fifty years after that memorable fight, both Ohba and Betulio are two immortals of boxing. The Venezuelan still lives in his native Maracaibo, Venezuela and is in his 70s. Today we do justice and we remember this historic fight after half a century.

(Photo courtesy: Millennium News)