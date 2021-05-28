Betty, mother of Fili and Lili, will be a lesbian in reboot of the cartoon

‘Rugrats’, the popular Nickelodeon program, returns this Thursday, May 27 through Paramount Plus, but this time, Betty, Fili and Lili’s mother, will be a lesbian.

That’s right, in the reboot of the endearing cartoon ‘Rugrats’, the character who was originally married to a man will now be proudly a lesbian.

“Anyone who saw the original show may have had the idea that Betty was a member of the LGBT population.”

Natalie Morales, actress.

This was confirmed by Natalie Morales, actress who will dub Betty, who spoke about how happy she is to be part of this project and about having an LGBTI character.

Sadly, the new digitization of the ‘Rugrats’ will only be released by Paramount Plus United States, because at the moment it does not appear in the Mexican catalog.

Who is Betty, mother of Fili and Lili?

In the original version of ‘Rugrats’, Betty, Fili and Lili’s mother, is married to a man. However, in the reboot she is a single mother and also a lesbian.

Betty also has her own business and time to spend with her friends and her community, which now makes her a key character in the cartoon.

“I think it’s great because the examples of how to live your life happily and healthily as a queer person is just a beacon for young queer people who may not have examples of that.”

Natalie Morales, actress.

Fili and Lili’s mother, the famous Tommy’s twin cousins, loves soccer, owns a cafe and isn’t afraid to make jokes about her ex-girlfriends.

Natalie Morales, the actress who will be doing her voice, claims that had she seen Betty on screen as a child, a part of her would have felt that things could be fine in the future.

