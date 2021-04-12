Bettor wins fortune on wild NBA and Masters parlay

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 11: Hideki Matsuyama of Japan celebrates during the Green Jacket Ceremony after winning the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 11, 2021 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton / Getty Images)

One bettor made a wild parlay involving the NBA and The Masters that must be seen to be believed.

Hideki Matsuyama won his first major championship Sunday by holding to win the 2021 Masters Tournament. It was a special moment for Matsuyama and the entire world of golf. The win also won a bettor some serious cash as the latter end of a parlay.

This betting story has to be seen to be believed. We are talking about a $ 50 parlay that combined the NBA and Masters to net a return of nearly $ 45,000. Check out this better slip for yourself.

Bettor takes home major winnings with NBA and Masters parlay

Matsuyama winning The Masters was a bold enough bet at the start of the week. We know this bet was placed Wednesday because that is when the New Orleans Pelicans took on the Brooklyn Nets.

This parlay needed Eric Bledsoe to score at least 25 points to even have a shot. In true betting fashion, Bledsoe finished with 26 points in a blowout loss to Brooklyn. That meant the $ 50 didn’t go down the drain right away.

Then there is the golf. Matsuyama posted a solid round of 69 on Thursday, but was not seen as a favorite to win. Then came his third-round 65 that likely had the bettor feeling like a miracle was about to happen.

Matsuyama then bogeyed the 15th hole Sunday and did the same on the 16th. Xander Schauffele had a chance to seize the lead, only to hit a ball into the water and post a triple-bogey on the 16th. That allowed the bettor to start the party early.

Matsuyama still only won by one stroke. So this insane parlay hit with both stipulations making it by one single point, or stroke. Talk about luck, or maybe someone who can see into the future and just wanted to have some fun.