Betting on the Spanish stock market for the second semester? “The entire banking sector is strong”

We started talking about perspectives for the second semester. With all the factors on the table: growth, inflation, Fed policy, forecast results … Where do you see the main Wall Street indexes at the end of 2021?

The trend for the moment remains bullish. There is nothing that makes us think otherwise. The Fed has taken a turn in what may be its monetary policy going forward, saying that it expects higher inflation and higher growth for this year 2021, which could anticipate that rate hike from 2023 to 2022, even an anticipated tapering . I believe that Jackson Hole in August is going to be key to having more idea of ​​where we are going to move, but the Fed has already given hints that the reduction of stimulus could be closer than initially thought.

If we go to the medium and long term to be able to see where we can have projections in the S&P 500, in the weekly chart we find that we had an activation of a second upward impulse by exceeding 3,400 points that marks a theoretical objective of 4,516 on average. long term.

I don’t know if it will be fulfilled by the end of the year or if it will take longer, but that would be the projection. I don’t really like saying what the forecast will be at the end of the year because it’s complicated. Most investment banks say that the target will be 4,300, but since they are never right, it is preferable not to give that type of forecast. It is very difficult to know what the exact level will be at which the year will end

We can see that the trend at the moment is bullish. But we should keep an eye on the bottom of this possible wedge. Since we started with the rises in March of last year talking about an ascending wedge. As long as we are inside the wedge there is no problem. The problem would be to lose the bullish guideline that links the rising lows. There we could think of a stronger correction. Even so, I believe that the trend is still positive and that if there were corrections they could be used to compare and end the year, at least the last quarter, as is usual, positively. August and September are usually months of greater volatility. People go on vacation and volume decreases. Therefore, if we think about volatility, it will be after those two months. For the moment, the trend is positive.

The majority of European stock exchanges reach the middle of the year at highs for the year. What’s up now? Corrections?

In the case of Europe, the ECB will take longer to make these moves because the European economy is lagging behind in recovery. In the Dax, we see a possible wedge. We are still inside it. As long as we are inside there is no problem. In the medium and long term, we also have the possibility that a second upward momentum has been activated. If we take the entire section on the weekly chart from the lows of September 2011 to the highs of February before the corrections, we see that the correction was up to 61.8% Fibonacci. If we extend after breaking the highs, we get a projection towards around 16,900. In the short term, what must be watched very closely is that it does not lose the succession of increasing lows, lows of May 27 and June 10, the 15,600 point area. If it loses 15,600 points we could see additional corrections towards the 15,315 area and in extension towards 14,820. But for now it is still within that channel. Once the derivatives expire, it will be necessary to look very closely to see if the supports hold. It should be borne in mind that after derivative maturities, volatility tends to increase a little more. If they hold up, support it and the guideline, for now, peace of mind.

In the case of the Ibex 35, the selective does not manage to move away from the 9,200 points. Will it manage to close 2021 in the coveted 10,000 points?

On the Ibex 35, a target was met by breaking a lateral range. Target met, 9,265. Now, we are also in a generation of rising lows. In the very short term, we have a channel similar to what the Dax was leaving us. At the moment, the trend is still bullish. The Ibex 35 continues to generate rising lows and highs. The outlook for economic growth remains good and that should benefit companies in more cyclical sectors, such as banking. If you also think that there may be increases in interest rates, the banking system can benefit you. On the other hand, the fact that reopenings are leading to a higher demand for goods and services should benefit companies in the tourism sector, especially now in summer. In principle, for now, I would not have any concerns. However, for the next few weeks, if we see the loss of the minimum channel that it is generating, we could see some correction towards the area of ​​the 100 average, which passes through 8,780. As long as it stays above, no problem. Even if it lost those lows, the trend would continue to be bullish. In the medium term, we have a target of up to 10,000 activated due to an upward divergence that was generated at the lows both in March 2020 and in October of the same year. Most likely, sooner or later the Ibex 35 will reach 10,000 points.

Within the Spanish stock market, what bets would you make thinking about the next six months?

In the banking sector, we are seeing how these prospects for increased inflation and growth are benefiting it. We have the entire banking sector strong. Banco Santander has left a support in the area of ​​3.34. We continue to be in a clearly positive trend. Next reference zone for Santander would be at 3.95.

It is usually a haven from inflation, real estate companies. Colonial is currently in a corrective phase in the very short term. If the supports hold, which is more normal than that, you could look for opportunities to position yourself in the face of 10.24. Insurance companies such as Mapfre, which continues to have a target for a second upward momentum towards the 2.04 area. For an extension of a bullish divergence towards the 2.34 area. Corrections that we could have could be used to get on the trend. On the tourist side, we would have Aena, with a theoretical objective activated around 163 per second upward impulse. Also, breaking a triangle at the top. It could be an opportunity to think that Aena can start doing well from now on.