The forced stop in sport due to the crisis caused by the coronavirus has led to a very important percentage of activity in bookmakers. Sport is a fundamental pillar in some of them, but out of the need to survive an alternative has been born eSports, the video game competitions that have come to the fore even involving sports professionals confined to their homes.

“Sports betting has fallen a lot. There have been only 3% or 4% of competitions in March and April. Bookmakers try to make up for the lack of market by offering eSports and competitions such as FIFA tournaments or the Mutua Madrid Open Virtual, which can work very well giving visibility to video game competitions », Javier Linares, from the specialized portal Bet2Earn, explains to OKDIARIO.

“In eSports the offer of sports and markets has quadrupled”, continues the sports betting expert at Bet2Earn, stressing that while this may come as a bit of a relief to bookmakers, “The involvement of the coronavirus is brutal” in this business, based on some competitions that are currently mostly frozen and some of them canceled or with no known date for their return.

ESports grow and grow in Spain every year, to the point of doubling in the last year the collection at bookmakers, which is estimated to be around 14,000 million in 2020. This activity has inevitably replaced football as the jewel in the crown in times of confinement and suspension of professional sports activities, and the FIFA tournaments between football professionals serve as an unbeatable showcase for this plot to open a gap among the outstanding from bookmakers beyond quarantine.

Belarus leads the alternative

In addition to eSports, the Belarusian soccer league and others such as Taiwan or Nicaragua that have not stopped by the Covid-19 also cause activity in users in times of scarcity. “There is movement because there is a volume of people, who are not gambling, but enjoy gambling,” Linares told this newspaper.

The other great alternative of online bookmakers is away from sport as we understand it and goes through the online casino or the poker room. «Sports bets are the ones that generate the most money, there are studies that say that activity in the casino session has doubled. It compensates a little, but the income is not nearly the same », completes the Bet2Earn expert.