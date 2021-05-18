Better without Churches | Joaquim Coll’s opinion

The defeat of the left in Madrid has been accompanied by the goodbye of Pablo Iglesias, a decision that is undoubtedly very relevant for the future of Podemos and that he already hinted at when he announced his resignation as second vice president to attend the elections on May 4. . His political withdrawal has been celebrated with joy by the right, which thus exhibits a piece of big game, a reading that Iglesias himself has reinforced with his quick change of look, cutting his ponytail as if it were the work of Isabel Díaz Ayuso herself.

As Encarna Samitier wrote, the ponytail has symbolized many things in the character’s political project since he became famous. Right by leaving, and the best proof of this is that, beyond the appropriate praise, there is a feeling of relief in the statements of his colleagues. They regret their departure, but they also see it as an opportunity, like the people who free themselves from a caudillo blinded by his continuous mistakes.

“The new policy lacked oxytocin, and Pablo Iglesias and Albert Rivera were arrogant”

Like Albert Rivera, the other leader who as of 2015 embodied the end of bipartisanship, Iglesias has become a toy broken by narcissism and rush. The new policy lacked oxytocin, the hormone of generosity, and both were arrogant. However, in favor of the purple leader it must be said that, at least, he has managed to co-star in the first coalition government of democracy and has had the courage to leave when We can still can reinvent ourselves.

The easy thing was to have remained as vice president and watched from the sidelines another electoral disaster such as that of Galicia, where his formation became extra-parliamentary, or that of the Basque Country, where he lost half of the representation. In Catalonia, the commons saved the furniture thanks to the good campaign of Jéssica Albiach, and despite the inopportune declarations of Iglesias, always dancing the water to the independentistas. In Madrid, his brilliant candidacy has managed to avoid the collapse of Podemos, but remaining in last place and without scratching a single vote for Más Madrid.

“At least Iglesias has left when Podemos can still reinvent himself”

The march of the charismatic leader who built a formation heir to the 15-M is a major challenge for the purple ones: to turn off electorally with Iglesias, to survive without him. It seems that Podemos is heading towards a bicephaly, with the competent Minister of Labor Yolanda Díaz as a candidate for the presidency of the Government, while Ione Belarra, also a minister but little known, takes charge of the general secretariat.

Now that Spain is close to overcoming the health crisis, with the vaccination campaign at a very good pace, the Government of Pedro Sánchez sends the message that the legislature starts now. Well, the truth is, much better without churches.