By: Mariana Carles

Before quarantine, I admit that I lived a pretty lonely life. Without husband, boyfriend, or children to take care of, my days passed more or less the same as now, without much human contact, but only when it occurred to me to go to the gym, the supermarket or if I deigned to visit my mother or some close friend.

He could even go weeks without speaking or seeing anyone. However, when the pandemic started, I began to recognize something different in myself. My creativity was nil, I didn’t feel like writing or exercising, even my hunger was gone. It only made me lie in bed watching movies or series that made me think of a reality different from the fortnight in hundreds that I had left in the current account, and my unemployed profile.

Before panicking, and between so much desolation and bad news, I preferred to isolate the mind until I got something that connected me with prosperity, I already knew that crying would not lower the death toll, nor accelerate the release of the vaccine.

Naturally and unintentionally I was attracted by the mantra chant he suggested to me @michellebadillooficial, also for Feng Shui together with @ fengshuitips88 and the sacred numbers of @viajesdenacho. I started putting them into practice, with no greater expectation than the calm I could feel, and oh surprise when I started to see the results. I had activated the corner of prosperity and money in my house, placing the objects recommended by Chinese practice, and I have not stopped receiving job offers and receiving money from unexpected sources, even from my tenant, who not only did not has stopped paying on time but has renewed me for a few more months. Then, I began to recite 444 for health, which has made me an inexhaustible source of energy and good living, and also the sacred number to find a partner. Because who knows, right? If lining up to enter the supermarket …

Finally, as soon as I get up, I put my YouTube account of Snatam Kaur and I do the mantra RaMaDaSa that connects me with love and peace. They usually recommend that you recite it out loud and in a meditation plan, however I also do it while I prepare my coffee, make the bed and organize my day in the most optimal way possible so as not to get carried away by sadness or worry. At the end of the story, everyone chooses how to spend their days, whether from concern or optimism. I bet on optimism, joy and the certainty that better times will come, and if they do not come, then I go and organize them myself!

Happyando with Mariana Carles / carlesmariana@gmail.com