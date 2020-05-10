Many of the great films in history have based their stories on situations that actually happened in history, since, as is often said, reality surpasses fiction, here is a list of films based on real events in Netflix that live up to that legend.

’12 Years A Slave ‘

The story of 12 years of slavery takes us back to the 50s of the 19th century, to show us the hard episodes that were lived in the United States in the time of slavery. Solomon Northup lived in New York with his family, when after having a drink with two men he discovers that he has been drugged and kidnapped to be sold as a slave to a plantation.

‘The Mauthausen Photographer’

Spanish film starring Mario Casas that takes us to the greatest war of all time, World War II, here Francisco Boix, is captured and sent to a concentration camp where he dedicates himself to photographing all the atrocities committed by the Nazis, images that were key to justice when the war ended.

‘The Pianist’

We are still in the second world war, and with one of the most emotional films of all time. Wladyslaw Szpilman, a Jewish prodigy of the piano who was about to become famous when his country was attacked by the Nazis. After being captured and sent to a camp, his concentration suffers all the punishments carried out by the Nazis, until an old friend helped him to escape, already outside, the pianist has to live in hiding until the overthrow of the Nazis.

’22 JULY ‘

One of the most heinous attacks of all time occurred in those days in Noriega, when an extreme right-wing radical murderer murdered 77 teenagers who were in a camp. The film tells us about the events of the voice of one of the protagonists who managed to save himself.

‘The Theory Of Everything’

Moving on to more joyous stories, this film tells the life of one of the most intelligent beings that has ever set foot on our planet, Stephen Hawking. He tells us about everything that had to happen when he was diagnosed with a degenerative disease that led him to remain motionless. But, that didn’t matter to him, all he wanted was for his mind to be impeccable and to continue searching for that theory that could explain everything.

‘The Revenant’

Movie directed by the Mexican Alejandro González Iñárritu, and for which he won the Oscar for best director, in addition to being played by Leonardo Di Caprio, and which also earned him the Oscar as best actor. It tells the story of Hugh Glass, a hunter and merchant famous for fighting a bear and defeating it.

‘The Social Network’

Story based on the creation of the most important social network of all time and which is now one of the most important companies in the world, Facebook. He tells us how Mark Zuckerberg, current CEO and supposed creator of it, had the idea of ​​doing it, although with the help of some people whom I did not pay in a good way, to such a degree that they had to reach legal disputes over the creation of the social network.

‘Zodiac’

One of the best movies based on real events on Netflix, Zodiac tells us about an investigation that was carried out in the 60s about a serial killer from San Francisco. This story revolves around 3 of its protagonists, a policeman, a journalist and a cartoonist. The assassin is known as the zodiac assassin, since he mocked the policemen with letters that had encrypted messages, when they managed to decipher them, you could see that the assassin had had 37 victims.

