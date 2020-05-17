In recent years, Latin American films have considerably improved their level, and Argentina is one of the responsible countries, that is why we leave you our list of Argentine films that you can see on Netflix.

‘The Illustrious Citizen’

One of the great triumphs of Argentine cinema in recent years. Plagued by comedy and dramatic tensions, The Illustrious Citizen delves into autobiographical narratives, readers’ desires and disappointments, and a return to origins.

‘XXY’

This production was one of the first to speak about gender ideology. With an incipient Inés Efrón in the midst of an adolescent revolution, Lucía Puenzo addresses hermaphroditism, family, society and love of couples around time.

‘Terrified’

One of the riskiest bets in Argentine cinema, the author Demián Rugna bets on a truly horror production, adding key elements of the genre and installing the supernatural in an ordinary Argentine neighborhood.

‘The official story’

The first Argentine film to win the Oscar for best foreign film. Norma Aleandro immortalized her interpretation in this film of a recent post-dictatorship. With his wounds still open, Luis Puenzo dismantles the horror of the theft of children during the de facto government of 1976, from an intimate story, which does nothing more than speak of a historical panorama hidden with suspicion.

‘Waiting for the carriage’

One of the most important comedies in Argentine cinema. Critical and parodic of the Argentine middle class, politically incorrect, Waiting for the float portrays the remnants of immigration, the classic family logics and caricatures all the subjects that compose it.

‘Wakolda’

Another of the Argentine movies that you can see on Netflix. Based on real events and the experiments of Josef Mengele, Lucía Puenzo brings this film with great density. Among the imposing and icy landscapes of Patagonia, the actors move with forceful performances while a story of horror, racial superiority and historical drama is woven.

‘My masterpiece’

This great comedy by Gastón Duprat, brings together two great Argentine actors, Luis Brandon and Guillermo Francella, to parody the art world and ironize about the value of dead works and artists. Ingenious, well accomplished cinematographically, entertaining and with a dose of intellectuality.

If you are a big fan of movies in Spanish, we also leave you with our list of the best Spanish movies that you can watch on Netflix.