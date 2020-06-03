After the HBO Max platform announced the release of ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ for 2021, the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) looks like it’s picking up strength again and could introduce new characters, and there are some actors who could be Green. Arrow.

For the moment, They have been talking about Henry Cavill’s return to the role of Superman and it seems that they will take advantage of the success Arrowverse to bring characters that have been very well received, for the following adaptations.

Contrary to what one might think, DC has performed very well in its series, which have been connected in a better way than its cinematic universe, including a large number of heroes even with cameos from non-series. chain.

Stephen Amell’s work managed to position the hero and now that they could be considering his inclusion in the DCEU there are at least five options of actors that could be Green Arrow.

The most popular name to play the hero is Charlie Hunnam Known for his work on productions like ‘Sons of Anarchy’ or ‘The Gentlemen’, plus many have pointed out a resemblance to Amell.

Another name that has come up for this role is Alexander Skarsgärd, from ‘Big Little Lies’, who could give a darker turn to the character.

Of the popular actors who could bring Stephen Amell to life is Jamie Dornan, whose inclusion in the DCEU would make him forget his role in the ’50 Shades of Gray ‘trilogy.

One of the actors that could be Green Arrow at the DCEU is Orlando Bloom, who already has experience in interpreting archers and would bring experience to the DCEU for his career.

Dan Stevens He is the last of the actors who could appear as Green Arrow and will be his return to the world of superheroes with the star of ‘Legion’.

These are just some of the actors that could be Green Arrow in its preparation and inclusion in the DCEU.