Jesaaelys causes a sensation on social networks

April 10, 20208: 23 AM

Jesaaelys Ayala, is the daughter of the greatest exponent of reggaeton Daddy Yankee. This young woman has become a star of social networks, because there she has multiple followers with whom she shares her beauty tutorials.

Daddy Yankee’s daughter, in addition to being a makeup expert, also showed that she is a professional at dancing, as she caused a stir on social networks by sharing a video.

Jesaaelys published a video on Instagram which he titled, “Putting my dance skills to the test”, there he makes hip movements to the rhythm of the song In my feeling by the singer Drake, without a doubt he dances very well.

Jesaaelys excelled on the dance floor by showing off how well she knows how to dance, and she also showed that she is very passionate about urban music.

His followers did not hesitate to leave their comments, of which we highlight the following: “Applause, worthy daughter of the boss”, “Hahaha if you dance beautifully”.

