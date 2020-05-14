The trilogy of ‘The Dark Knight’ Christopher Nolan was praised by fans and critics for showing a much more mature remake of the character after some movies that almost buried the night knight and despite the fact that both the hero and the villains were well received, Comparisons with their past versions, specifically Joker, Bane and Catwoman, were inevitable, but perhaps many do not agree with the latter, as some consider that Anne Hathaway It has been the best Catwoman and here the reasons.

The third and last film of this new version of Batman came in 2012 called ‘The Dark Knight Rises’ and showed us the antagonist Bane interpreted by Tom hardy and the real villain Talia al Ghul interpreted by Marion Cotillard, but also showed us Anne Hathaway under the role of Catwoman, a decision that not all convinced, since for many the interpretation of Michelle Pfeiffer was unmatched.

But has Anne Hathaway been the best Catwoman? These issues have a lot to do with each person’s perspective, but you have to take something into account, his version was inspired by the first Catwoman. Interestingly in ‘The Dark Knight Rises’ Selina Kyle is famous for being a jewel thief and having the nickname “The Cat” just like in the first appearances of this character in the pages of DC Comics where she is called The Cat and is a jewel thief, later she is given the name of Catwoman.

But this is not the only reason, because in some interviews Anne Hathaway stated that she was inspired by the actress Hedy Lamarr to play Catwoman in this production, but curiously Bob Kane and Bill Finger They were inspired by this same actress to create Catwoman in DC. Finally if we go to the present, in the new stories Batman and Catwoman get married and prepare to have a child, while in the end of ‘the Dark Knight Rises’ we discover that they decide to make a life together.

Is this version of Catwoman really the best? Maybe not all fans agree, but we can see that Nolan and Hathaway took into account the character’s origin story.