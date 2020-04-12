La caleña imitates Jlo’s famous choreography and causes a furor

The artist does not waste time at home and has fun doing one of the things she knows best, dancing. On this occasion, the singer measured herself against the challenge of imitating Jennifer Lopez’s dance routine.

Rendón joined one of the networks of fury of the moment Tik Tok, taking advantage of the effect of having companions while making the recording, he uses it to highlight his movements.

Greeicy, faithful to her style, has taken advantage of social networks to show her dance through a video, and thus manage to captivate her followers, in this way she reminded us because she is one of the most talented Colombians of recent times.

The singer wore a very sporty look, which showed her bodywork while making the sensual movements, the video has millions of reproductions.

The video, which has been replicated several times on all social networks, has comments such as: “I love her is beautiful and my favorite singer”, “She dances incredible beautiful”, “one of the best Tik Tok that I have seen”.

