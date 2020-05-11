We know it, coffee is one of those ideal companions that helps us wake up, gives a great flavor and also provides diuretic effects that can help digestive processes. But it is not the only drink that can do it. In addition, its excessive consumption could lead to health problems and even generate addiction. So to show you other alternatives, we have prepared the following list.

Honey with lemon

In the morning, if we add two slices of lemon and a little honey to a glass of warm water, we get an energizing drink that provides immunological protection, to increase the taste you can add a teaspoon of cinnamon. This way you can wake up and help you lose weight.

Hot chocolate with orange juice

Who wouldn’t be happy to get up and have a delicious cup of chocolate. It is energizing, good for health and if you add a little orange juice it controls cholesterol levels and gives a feeling of satiety. So it is an ideal drink to start the morning.

Ginseng tea

A drink for the body and for the mind. It’s great to have a cup of ginseng in the morning for energy. In addition, its consumption stimulates memory, improves concentration and can be ideal against depression. It can also be consumed as an aphrodisiac.

Ginger tea

Another natural energizer that helps increase concentration. A cup of hot ginger in the morning ensures energy and is ideal to accompany study days or achieve tasks of intellectual effort. You can accompany it with honey, lemon or some mint leaves.

Green Tea

Green tea also has caffeine, so it gives energy in the same way that coffee would, however its effect is delayed and not as powerful. It is an antioxidant and antitumor, so you could get great health benefits by consuming it daily.

Coconut water

Coconut water is an excellent drink to hydrate the body, it has the electrolytes that your body requires: calcium, phosphorous, sodium, potassium and magnesium.

Lemonade with chia

Chia is a food praised by the main international nutrition institutions, because it has healthy fats, proteins, vitamins and is also effective in satiating the appetite.