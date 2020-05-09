In recent years, people have been inclined to look for content that tells the truth about things, although the fiction continues, the series and movies that speak of a true story, make the public more interested, so we leave you the best series based on real events that you can see on Netflix.

Many of the platforms that offer content, such as Netflix, have different content of this type in their catalog, since they have realized the success they have caused, so it was very difficult to make this list, but we guarantee, that without a doubt you you will love each of your series.

‘When They See Us’

It has positioned itself as one of the most watched Netflix series in the United States in history, a miniseries of just four episodes that are full of drama. It tells the story of five young people who are accused of a crime they did not commit, highlighting the shortcomings of the judicial system in the United States.

‘Baby’

Netflix original Italian series, is inspired by a great exploitation scandals against minors that happened between 2013 and 2014 in Italy. The protagonists belong to Italian high society, but in search of money they start a network with other women.

‘Unbelievable’

Series that is based on a journalistic investigation of 2015. The plot revolves around the nightmare that the protagonist suffered after reporting a abuse she suffered. To begin with, no response from the police, who after having evidence and several trials, practically forced the young woman to desist in her statement.

‘Dirty John’

Who seemed to be the most charismatic man, hiding an almost demonic personality. John Meehan became popular in the United States because he revealed the atrocities he had done to different women after conquering them.

‘American Crime Story’

One of the most successful series based on real events that you can see on Netflix, a production that narrates some of the most scandalous cases of entertainment, from the case of the American football player O. J. Simpson, to the murder of Gianni Versace.

So now you know, if you are a fan of these series, be sure to see all the ones we recommend.