Music is one of the best ways to relax and distract our brain, thanks to the genius of different artists who make it possible, many times, these artists must go through all kinds of moments to achieve it, and it is time to discover it, for that we leave you the 10 best music documentaries on Netflix.

In this series of documentaries that we are going to present to you, we will find all kinds of content, from the life these musicians lived prior to being what they are, the creative process they lead before achieving a great album, or the difficult moments they have at not knowing how to handle the fame that surrounds them.

‘John ​​and Yoko; Above is only sky ’

This documentary talks about the creative process that John Lennon lived to create ‘Imagine’, which is undoubtedly the most important album by the vocalist of ‘The Beatles’ as a soloist. In this process Yoko Ono had an important role since it greatly influenced the result that was achieved.

Coming Homecoming: A Film By Beyoncé ’

One of the most important artists today, Beyoncé is a perfectionist when it comes to work and here we can see it, each dance step and each note that comes out of her mouth must be perfect, if not, it is not done. Thanks to this Beyoncé managed to make one of her most epic performances, this at the Coachella festival.

‘American Miss’

Taylor Swift’s second documentary on Netflix, here we can see the person rather than the artist, all the good and bad that Taylor experienced prior to the publication of her latest album, ‘Lover’, an album full of maturity and lyrics more complex than past ones.

‘Rolling Thunder Revue’

One of the most important musicians in all of history is undoubtedly Bob Dylan, and Martin Scorsese knows this, which is why he directed this documentary. A mix of version and reality based on one of the most successful tours in musical history, Bob Dylan’s ‘Rolling Thunder Revue’.

‘Look Mom I Can Fly’

One of the biggest stars of today, rapper Travis Scott, also known as a partner of Kylie Jenner, tells what it is like to grow up in the most dangerous neighborhoods in New York and what you have to do to be successful Scott, in addition to narrating the creative process of his latest album, ‘Atroworld’.

‘Gaga: Five Foot Two’

Documentary that talks about one of the most creative minds of today, Lady Gaga and everything that happened when preparing her presentation at the 2017 Super Bowl, where she was going through a sentimental breakup and everything that influenced good and bad shape in preparing this presentation.

‘The Rolling Stones: Olé, Olé, Olé’

One of the legendary rock bands did one of the tours that culminated in a historical concert, since it took place in Havana, Cuba. In this documentary the ‘Rolling Stones’ show how they spent it on their journey through Latin America and all the experiences they acquired in these cities with a very different idiosyncrasy than what they are used to.

‘What Happened, Miss Simone?’

One of the most beautiful voices in musical history is undoubtedly that of Nina Simone, in addition to having a revolutionary personality and always fighting for her beliefs and the rights of humanity. This documentary brings us a little closer to everything that he lived from his beginnings in poverty to his last days, always seeing for others.

‘Quincy’

The most successful producer and music composer of the 20th century is, without a doubt, Quincy Jones, a musician who worked with the most successful artists of the moment. Quincy tells us about his work methodology and everything he did when working, simply a journey through one of the most creative and witty minds in music.

‘Parchis, the documentary’

One of the biggest phenomena in the 80’s, both in his native Spain and in several Latin American countries. In this documentary we learn more about Parchis and the lives of the members, as well as presenting what happened to the life of each of them and how the project influenced their personalities.

Now you know, if you can’t go to a concert and you’re a fan of music, we leave you the best music documentaries on Netflix to enjoy them without leaving home.

You can also read: Bored and wanting to go out? Here we leave you the best concerts on streaming platforms