TCL has presented its first official range of smartphones focused on the 2020 market. The 10 Series will thus have the mission to rival the major brands and will do so with two devices, the TCL 10 Pro, focused on the high-end but with a lower price. at 500 euros, and the TCL 10 L that goes directly to the mid-range. But not only that, the Chinese company will also market a 5G model as most manufacturers in the market are doing.

TCL already has experience in the mobile phone sector. Although it already markets these products under the legendary Alcatel brand, it now seeks to position itself under its own name as well. To achieve this, it has been showing for years what the group is capable of providing, in high resolution screen technology, acceptable components at reduced prices and a ambitious plan for future phones with folding and rolling screens.

For the displays of the new TCL 10 Series, the Chinese company has chosen to use all its manufacturing experience and includes technologies that They offer more realistic images and high quality color reproduction.. It also includes a real conversion function from SDR to HDR that reproduces brighter images, darker shadows and increases contrast.

TCL 10 5G, TCL 10 Pro and TCL 10 L

Among the three devices presented by TCL, perhaps the one that attracts the most attention is the compatible with 5G, one of the big bets for 2020 of the majority of manufacturers in the market. With a Snapdragon 7 series processor, it increases your bandwidth to improve upload and download speeds. The phone is completed by a screen with a ratio of 91%, four main cameras, among which a 64MP sensor, an ultra-wide angle of 118 degrees, and fast charging stand out. Its price will be 399 euros.

The proposal for the high-end of TCL is the 10 PRO version. This time we will see the TCL’s first AMOLED curved display, a whole declaration of intent taking into account the concepts that it has been announcing of folding and rolling screens.

In the photographic aspect, it presents a configuration similar to the 5G version only this time, it changes the size of the pixels to improve the results in low light situations. In addition, its wide angle increases to 123 degrees. It will be available in Europe at second quarter of the year for 449 euros.

For the mid-range, TCL has presented the 10L model with more discreet characteristics but with a price of 249 euros which makes it an option available to a greater number of pockets. In return, the user will get a 6GB RAM phone with a Snapdragon 665 processor and a 6.53-inch screen. But the strong point is that it includes NXTVISION technology that improves the visual experience of multimedia content, increasing contrast and with more realistic colors.

