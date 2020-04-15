After Xiaomi renewed its Xiaomi Mi Airdots 2S, it was a matter of time before the same thing happened with its sister product, the Redmi Airdots. Thus come the new Redmi Airdots S from Xiaomi.

This is again a renovation that goes on the inside, because on the outside the headphones are identical. Inside there are subtle, although interesting, novelties, such as easier to pair one or two headphones to the mobile or a game mode to reduce latency.

Game mode is here

The fact that Xiaomi has chosen the last name “S” in the Redmi Airdots S instead of increasing the digit gives us an idea that we are dealing with an improved version and not so much a new product. In fact, on the outside the headphones are identical in design, colors, size and performance to the previous version.

They are, therefore, a TWS pill shaped headphones and a matching charging base, in this case in black. The headphones themselves have autonomy for up to 4 hours, although with the help of their charging base can be reached 12 hours with a charge.

The innovations are practically the same as those included in the Xiaomi Mi Airdots 2S, with a simpler pairing experience, since both headphones connect separately to the mobile, instead of connecting between them, being able to also use only one of them, in mono mode.

The second novelty is the game mode, which is activated by tapping three times on one of the headphones. In this mode, you try to minimize latency, so there is a better correlation between what happens in games and what you hear through the headset.

Best of all, the price remains, being for sale in China for 99.9 yuan, 12.91 euros to change. It remains to be seen if this version will be sold outside of China under this or another name.

