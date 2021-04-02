better options, free and legal

Did you like any of the DailyMotion videos? Well, download it quickly and easily with one of these two methods.

Rest assured, you are not the only person who has tried to get a free way to download videos on DailyMotion. Although it is not as popular a video platform as YouTube, it has a lot of quality content that could be useful to you at some point in your life. For this same reason, today we will tell you how to download videos from DailyMotion with the best free and legal options.

How to download Facebook videos to your mobile

Dailymotion is a platform, considered as an alternative to YouTube for Android, where you can upload, watch and share videos. We are talking about a website that hosts a wide variety of movie clips, television shows and music videos, as well as amateur content such as video blogs. Did you see any videos on DailyMotion that you want to keep forever? Then read on and you will discover how to do it quickly and easily.

How to download videos on DailyMotion

Here we will explain several methods that you can use to download any DailyMotion video that you want. The ways to do it are simple, just choose the one you like the most and start downloading that video you have in mind as soon as possible.

Download DailyMotion Videos from a Web Page

On the internet there are many websites that allow you to download videos quickly from any platform. This time we will talk to you about All in One Downloader, one of the most popular and widely used video downloaders in the vastness of the web. If you wanted to download a video from DailyMotion quickly, then do the following.

The first thing you should do is enter DailyMotion and copy the link of the video you want to downloadOnce you have copied the video, go to the All in One Downloader website to proceed with the download, as indicated, paste the link where it says “Paste the link to the video here”Once you upload the video onto the platform, look for the quality in which you want it to be saved.

To end, hit the green button where it says “Downloads” and ready. After an ad appears, your video will start downloading automatically!

Download DailyMotion Videos with an App

Another way you can choose to save DailyMotion videos is through applications. Video Downloader For DailyMotion, for example, is a free app without ads that will allow you to download any video from this platform in a matter of moments. We are talking about a very easy to use app that will be very useful if you want to download videos. If you want to start using it, then follow these steps.

The first thing you should do is download the application. Do so by tapping the button below these lines. Enter Dailymotion after you have installed it on your mobile. Find the video you want to download, tap “Share” and then “More”.Choose the resolution in which you want to download the video (supports HD quality).

That’s it! By completing these steps your video will start downloading automatically. You realized? With this application it is very easy to download videos.

Eye! Whichever method you choose, remember that you cannot download copyrighted videos. That is, make sure you only download all kinds of free content and that it does not violate any national or international laws.

How to download Instagram videos

On the other hand, we invite you to see these 3 different ways to download TikTok videos and this official method to download YouTube videos. Save all the content you want!

Related topics: Android apps of tools, Photography and editing on Android

Do you use Instagram? Click here and enter our Instagram community to be the first to see our stories: @ andro4allcom

Do you use Telegram? Click here and enter our Telegram community to be the first to find out about all the news about Android: t.me/andro4all