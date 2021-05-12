Better Mistakes! – Music News

Better Mistakes, this is the name of the new single by Bebe Rexha and you are really going to love it, not only for the lyrics but for the empowerment that this melody infects you. We tell you all the details of this new material only here, in Music News.

Bebe Rexha recently released her latest material Better Mistakes, and it was released on May 6 and has seen unimaginable success. On YouTube, the song exceeds almost 150 thousand reproductions! The reality is that we cannot with the success of this song.

This song actually conveys one of the most mature messages you can find in the world of the music industry, it happens that regularly when we make mistakes, we tend to blame someone else, or to see who is the person who was responsible for what happened to us. We victimize ourselves but we do not realize that everything that happens is always because of what we are attracting, or in large part promoting.

Example; If you are suffering in your relationship because your boyfriend was unfaithful to you, and you decided to forgive him, but after he is unfaithful again (because let us tell you that they are patterns that do not change unless they are treated medically and spiritually), then you victimize yourself and you just cry and complain to all your friends and family that you are suffering a lot, it is that He! It’s your fault because he cheated on you again, right? No, it was actually your fault for accepting a first horn.

Well, something that simple is being able to take responsibility for your own actions. What the song says is, “I must make better mistakes”, that is, if you have mistakes, you are a human being, you are totally worth it, but try to learn from them. Check the song in this link, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OvWDev_zjGA