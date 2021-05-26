Better Internet, differentiated taxation, accessible Health … the 101 proposals so that rural Spain does not bleed to death

The fields of Castilla that so much admired Machado have fewer and fewer people to contemplate them. The same happens with the valleys of Asturias, the Extremadura moorlands or the Teruel mountains. The rural world is bleeding demographically, grows old and agonizes in a silent crisis that every year seems to get worse. To stop it, the most depopulated areas of the country, united in the Spain emptied movement, have raised their voices this Tuesday in Congress to propose solutions and claim as a land of opportunities.

A differentiated taxation with positive discrimination measures for the territories of emptied Spain, improvements in Internet connectivity and mobility, more accessible Health and Education and, above all, a State pact against depopulation are the main suggestions of these territories that feel forgotten to end the demographic death of the rural world. The key, according to its promoters: “Apply them as soon as possible because time is running out.”

These proposals, 101 in total divided into 8 thematic tables, are part of the document ‘Model for the development of Emptied Spain’, presented in the Lower House, together with the deputy of Teruel Existe, Tomás Guitarte, and in which 80 platforms and 160 organizations from 28 provinces have worked during the last eight months .

These measures are more necessary than ever in a country that, despite having increased its population by 38% from 1975 to 2021, has seen how this growth has not been homogeneous. Thus, provinces such as Zamora have reduced their inhabitants by more than 31% in this period, according to population figures managed by the National Institute of Statistics (INE), while others such as the Balearic Islands have doubled them.

A state pact against depopulation

One of the fundamental demands of the movement is the approval of a ‘State Pact against Depopulation and for Territorial Rebalancing’ supported by all the parties, that it endows with “political and financial stability to the actions dedicated to reverting the problem”. In addition, they insist on the need to apply it “as soon as possible.” “We are running out of time. If in a year or two there are no concrete measures, there will be many populations that will disappear,” he explained to 20 minutes Antonio Saz, from the Teruel Existe Citizen Movement and general coordinator of the Spain Vaciada Development Model.

For this reason, Guitarte has called for this situation to be resolved within a maximum period of 30 years, not beyond 2050, for which he has demanded from the Ministries “change inertias” if they really want to correct historical deficits in infrastructure or digitization.

“We are running out of time. If in a year or two there are no measures, there will be many populations that will disappear”

It seems that the policies of the Pedro Sánchez Government are heading in this direction, which last Saturday announced that it will allocate 10,000 million euros of the funds of the European recovery plan to fight against depopulation and bring innovation and sustainability to rural Spain, with 130 measures in 10 lines of action that also seek to guarantee equal rights and gender in those areas.

Both Saz and Guitarte have positively valued this “point” of Sánchez’s plan and have stressed that his measures, which “can be implemented in a very, very short term”, are additional to those presented by the leader of the Executive. In addition, they have demanded that it be a “real commitment” years from now and not in a one-off help.

A differentiated taxation

In a country in which the population is increasingly centralized in large cities, the movement proposes to introduce differentiated tax measures in Emptied Spain that correct the comparative grievances suffered by companies and self-employed workers in rural areas compared to those in the environment. urban. “It could occur in different ways and in different taxes, such as that of Companies, Successions and Donations, Social Security contributions, personal income tax, VAT …”, states the document, which relies on this measure to attract companies and workers who revitalize unpopulated areas.

It also speaks of a green taxation, whereby the provinces or counties that produce CO2 or other polluting elements economically compensate those whose forest areas act as sinks, by capturing these emissions.

Model 100/30/30

Also, the document go back to 100/30/30 plan, which ensures Internet connectivity in 100 symmetric megabytes throughout the national territory, guarantees access to basic services such as Education or Health in trips of no more than 30 minutes and a high-capacity road to a maximum of 30 kilometers from distance from any locality. For this reason, the promoters insist on a more digital relationship model at all levels to implement 5G “for real” in all rural areas where there is no coverage.

The new model also focuses on establishing the universal medical history regardless of the place where health care occurs, shield rural clinics to guarantee face-to-face assistance and improve the working conditions of professionals to attract their talent to emptied Spain. In addition, in another aspect as important as Education, it demands to renew the LOMLOE curriculum and give it the perspective of the rural world.

For this boost to emptied Spain, the document proposes to encourage renewable energies, sustainable tourism, heritage, ecological agriculture, create a rural housing plan and a map of attention in terms of safety. All this, always with the aim that “being less does not subtract rights”.