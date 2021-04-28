better hardware, design and Microsoft 365

Amazon has presented an interesting renewal of its line of tablets Fire HD 10, with a more refined design, improved performance and for the first time in the series with a “productivity package” that adds a detachable keyboard and a subscription to Microsoft 365 Personal.

The Amazon Fire HD 10 happen to be the best tablets in relation to characteristics / price of the market. If Apple dominates the global tablet with iPads and Samsung the high-end Android, the e-commerce giant wants to shore up its privileged position in entry-level electronic tablets.

Amazon Fire HD 10

An updated design, better screen, better processor, more memory, new functions of the Fire OS system, greater benefits of the virtual assistant Alexa and the great novelty that this approach to “productivity” supposes with the Microsoft suite, are the most notable news of the new Amazon tablets that we summarize:

ARM SoC with eight-core CPU and 3 GB of RAM, 50% more than the previous generation. Internal storage options with 32GB or 64GB, expandable with microSD cards up to 1 Tbyte. Screen of 10.1 inches and native FHD resolution, which increases the level of brightness over the previous generation. Updated, slimmer and lighter design with smaller bezels and aluminum-silicate glass-reinforced display. A higher battery time: up to 12 hours of autonomy. New 2MP front camera with landscape orientation to support widescreen video calls with friends and family. Dolby Atmos immersive audio, with the built-in headphones or wireless via Bluetooth.

Productivity with Microsoft Office, Outlook, OneNote, Teams, Notepad and Dropbox applications. Alexa: more features and voice control possibilities through the virtual assistant. Parental Controls: With Amazon Kids, parents can manage their children’s tablet use, set daily goals, age filters, and time limits. Split Screen – A brand new feature for Amazon’s own Fire OS system to make multitasking easier.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus

The superior version of this model maintains the screen, the processor, the improved design, the storage capacity and the new features of the version, providing three fundamental differences:

Installed RAM increases up to 4 Gbytes. Better quality finish. Wireless charging with any third-party charger that supports Qi technology.

Productivity package

There are two add-ons that Amazon offers in these optional productivity packages for the two versions of its new tablets:

Detachable keyboard connected by Bluetooth. Designed by Fintie to fit the new Amazon Fire HD 10 and Plus. (It can also be purchased separately for $ 49.99.)

Microsoft 365. For the first time on its tablets, Amazon offers with this package a 12-month subscription to the Microsoft 365 Personal cloud suite, which includes Office applications, 1 Tbyte of OneDrive cloud storage space and other applications, valued at $ 69 .

Availability and price Amazon Fire HD 10

The new Amazon tablets will be available from May 26, 2021 with the following prices:

Fire HD 10: $ 149.99 with black, blue, green and pink color finishes. Fire HD 10 Plus: $ 179.99 with black finish. Fire HD 10 with Productivity Pack: $ 219.99. Fire HD 10 with Productivity Pack: $ 249.99.