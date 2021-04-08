Better Call Saul will have moments of Breaking Bad, although from another perspective | Entertainment

Bob Odenkirk has commented that the final season of Better Call Saul will address several of the events that occurred in Breaking Bad from another perspective.

Lovers of Breaking Bad are having a great time with Better Call Saul, a spin-off series focused on the story of the criminal lawyer Saul goodman who helped with the methamphetamine business run by Walter White (better known as Heisenberg) and that little by little its plot has been weaving more with the mother series, involving other important characters from Breaking Bad to the point of becoming the perfect complement for the followers of the series.

After five seasons aired, the Better Call Saul series will say goodbye with a sixth and final season that will close all the plots of the characters that will lead to everything that was narrated in Breaking Bad. Although we have already seen some sequences located chronologically during the events of the original series, it seems that in this last season of the Breaking Bad spin-off More important events from the Vince Gilligan series will be addressed, although this time from a different point of view.

So he has commented Bob odenkirk, actor who plays Saul Goodman in fiction, during an interview for The Hollywood Reporter. According to the interpreter, the co-creator of the series Peter Gould told him that once Better Call Saul ends, fans of Breaking Bad will have a different perception of the series.

Disney + continues to release news, such as its STAR channel. If you sign up for the annual subscription, you will save the equivalent of two months compared to the monthly subscription.

“Yes, absolutely. In fact, Peter Gould has told me that when Better Call Saul ends, everyone will see Breaking Bad in a different light. I don’t know what that means. I have no further details beyond that, except that he knows what. It happens all this season from Saul and I don’t. But I think more amazing things will come that will comment on or report the actual incidents of Breaking Bad in a surprising way, “Odenkirk noted.

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the filming the sixth and final season of Better Call Saul it had to be postponed for a long season, starting not long ago the recording of the new episodes. We will have to be very patient to know the outcome of the series, because at the moment it is unknown when the final season of Better Call Saul will be released.

This article was published in Hobby Consolas by José Carlos Pozo.