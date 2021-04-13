Better Call Saul will bring back well-known villains

Better Call Saul, the successful spin-off of Breaking Bad, is gearing up for its final season which will have well-known villains return.

In 2013 we had to say goodbye to the iconic Breaking Bad series. But luckily for the fans, the creator started working on Better Call Saul, a spin-off that was well received by the public and became a huge success. Sadly, the series is gearing up for its final season, which will make us look at the original series in a different light and will feature some famous villains returning.

This series shows us the character of Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) and his step to become the corrupt lawyer Saul Goodman. In this way, throughout its five seasons we have seen its evolution as well as many stories of well-known characters such as Gus Fring or Mike Ehrmantraut, whom we really met in Breaking Bad. That said, the spin-off will bring back villains we’ve known for a long time.

Return of the wicked

Through the official Better Call Saul social networks, it was confirmed that several villains will return to the famous series for season six. In a published image you can see Tony Dalton, Steven Bauer and Javier Grajeda, who play Lalo Salamanca, Don Eladio Vuente and Juan Bolsa respectively: “Only three great and terrifying guys.”

Just three cool, terrifying dudes. pic.twitter.com/BKrPQvuZpd – Better Call Saul (@BetterCallSaul) March 27, 2021

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Better Call Saul season 6 recordings have been delayed for a while. However, it was confirmed that this new and final season will arrive in 2022. It is also expected that by the end of this series we will finally have a look at Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul as Walter White and Jesse Pinkman, but so far it is something that It has not been confirmed by Vince Gilligan, creator of this universe.