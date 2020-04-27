Better Call Saul Season 5

We leave the fourth season of “Better call Saul”, with a Jimmy Mc Gill becoming his dangerous “alter ego”. That “go bad” that the title of his matrix series spoke of. That step that made him leave the right more or less straight for a heterodox version where the important thing is not the law but to achieve results, emulating Machiavelli and “-the end justifies the means-“. The problem is that the protagonist likes all those “tricks” to win. It already seems that he is not interested in the respect he never got for the other lawyers. He knows that it is a rabula of worse formation and style but that he finds his place defending the indefensible. At first more or less fair cases, people uprooted, without resources or squashed before the big multinationals, but now taking that further step to get closer to organized crime and drug cartels. It is magnificent how Peter Gould and Vince Gilligan have offered enough edges to the character so that his evolution towards evil is understandable and even understandable. Someone who was looking for the consideration he never got from his colleagues.

The curious thing about evil is that it is attractive, both for those who exercise it and for those around him, that is why it is logical (although in turn surprising) how Kim Wexler is also tempted by that “dark side” of the law. As Saul Goodman wants it with great ends, defending those who need it but ending in a negative dynamic. It is one of the most interesting plot twists of this fifth year of the series that, without a doubt, has in its final three episodes moments of brilliance little seen on television and that promise a conclusion on the way to the epic.

One of the strengths of the series (both this and “Breaking bad”) have been its villains and the well-known Gustavo Fring, Héctor Salamanca and the “Shakespeareans”, as marked by fate, Mike Ehrmantraut and Nacho Varga now joins a spectacular Lalo Salamanca, with an important dramatic weight, especially in the last chapters. In addition to increasingly pathetic Howard and the Mesa Verde executives, rich and elegant suffering from the illegal actions of Saul Goodman.

The performances continue at a very high level throughout the cast although in this fifth, Bob Odenkirk and Rhea Seehorn and all the members of the cartels and illicit businesses stand out: Giancarlo Esposito, Jonathan Banks, Michael Mando and Tony Dalton. Everyone achieves that the Gilligan and Gould serial has become one of the best television bets for years. And the most complicated thing, has managed to have its own category, being able to forget “Breaking bad” in more than a moment, which “a priori” seemed impossible. Episodes such as the “walk through the desert” become “pure gold”, elevating the small screen almost to the category of cinema, in addition to serving as a perfect “point of no return” in the character of the leguleyo who wanted consideration. They are the dangers of the ego, of which analogy can be made with Walter White. The differences are that White knew he was a brilliant person, with wasted talent that was never valued enough while Saul Goodman is a guy in the shadow of an intelligent brother and lawyers of importance, graduated from the best universities and with important contacts . A young man who wants to look like them enters a whirlwind of danger and risk. Easy to happen in complex people. We remember Griffin Dunne from Scorsese’s jewel “Ho, what a night!” (unpresentable title of “After hours”) where a mediocre office worker spent a night ordeal by seducing a troublesome but attractive woman. Someone far superior to him. The same happens when Lalo Salamanca meets Kim Wexler, just as unattainable for Jimmy Mc Gill in the first season.

Better Call Saul Season 5

2020-04-27

8 Final Note

Readers score: (0 Votes)

0.0