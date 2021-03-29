Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy caused hysteria in the best of ‘Hocus Pocus’ style with a photo of them reunited

Covid-19 inspires Halloween decorations 0:40

(CNN) – This could be the best thing that ever happened to Halloween.

Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy have reprized their roles as the Sanderson sisters from the 1993 hit movie “Hocus Pocus.”

Midler shared a behind-the-scenes photo of herself alongside Parker and Najimy in their characters Sunday on Instagram, and social media erupted into a frenzy.

Midler put it best in the caption that accompanied the photo, “‘In Search of the Sanderson Sisters’ is the best thing to happen to #Halloween since Hocus Pocus + Reeses Pieces!”

And we couldn’t agree more.

The movie has become a cult classic and fans have been asking for a sequel for years. There is reportedly one in the works on Disney +.

But the last meeting of the actresses was not for the realization of a new film; but for Midler’s annual fundraiser known as the Hulaween, to benefit his nonprofit, “New York Restoration Project,” which works to restore gardens and parks in New York’s five boroughs.

This year’s event, called “In Search of the Sanderson Sisters: A Hocus Pocus Hulaween Takeover,” will be virtual due to the covid-19 pandemic.

While it’s unclear what the stars have in store, they’ve clearly already cast a spell on their fans.