Bette Midler Makes It Official: ‘Return Of The Witches 2’ To Premiere On Disney + In Fall 2022

The witches will return on Halloween 2022. Again. It’s official: ‘Return of the Witches’ will have a highly rumored sequel and will feature its starring trio again. Bette Midler herself announced it on Twitter:

Sistaaaahs! It’s been 300 years … But we’re BACK! ? # HocusPocus2 arrives Fall 2022 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/OFMTlfjCDq ? bettemidler (@BetteMidler) May 20, 2021

“Sisteraaaas! It’s been 300 years … But we’re back! ‘Return of the Witches 2’ is coming to Disney + in fall 2022.”

It is confirmed that this new installment will go directly to streaming, like many other Disney productions. Mouse House announced in December that the sequel was in development after years of rumors. Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy will be back, as they themselves have hinted on several occasions. It also seems that we can count on Thora Birch, who a few days ago referenced ‘Halloween’ in a tweet, assuring that 2022 will be wonderful.

2022 will be “Mah-velous!”. pic.twitter.com/OpOFXaGUbK ? Thora Birch (@ 1107miss) May 14, 2021

Directed by Kenny Ortega, the creator of ‘High School Musical’, the original film had as its protagonists the Sanderson sisters, three Salem witches who were resurrected by a teenager (Omri Katz), who along with his sister (Birch) would be victims of their antics. Neil Cuthbert signed the script, based on a story by David Kirschner and Mick Garris. Although it did not have great reviews or a notable commercial success, the passage of the years has turned ‘The Return of the Witches’ into a cult classic on Halloween.

The return of the witches

Adam Shankman, who is behind ‘Disenchanted’, the sequel to ‘Enchanted’ that Disney + is preparing, warned this week that news was coming about that film and ‘The Return of the Witches 2’. “This is very good news,” he said in a post on Instagram.

Although we do not know exactly what Shankman’s role will be in this film, as he was going to direct it but was replaced in that role by Anne Fletcher (‘Step Up. Dancing’, ’27 Dresses’). Both films will be shot between summer and fall, probably the reason why Shankman was replaced by Fletcher.. The script, of which there is no information yet, is signed by Jen D’Angelo, actress and producer in comedies who has worked as an executive producer on ‘Solar Opposites’, the new series from the creator of ‘Rick and Morty’.