It recently emerged that one of the singer’s close friends Luis Miguel would seek to steal the heart of one of the famous who had an important relationship with the artist.

The most controversial thing is the close friendship he maintains with singer Mexican, who have still pointed out the caresses of one of the famous who was more than one of his conquests.

However, after a few years that the so-called “Sun of Mexico” has remained distant from the beautiful actress Aracely Arámbula, who was his ex-partner and mother of his children, now it came to light that the Mexican actor Leonardo Garcia has been broken into flattery for the actress which has sparked rumors of some interest towards the famous.

And it is that as we have well realized the years have suited the protagonist of the novel series very well ”

The Doña“who in each of the scenes adds more fans of the male gender who are trapped by its beauty.

And it seems that

Leonardo Garcia was one of them who did not mind the past of “La Chule” with his friend

Luis Miguel and wrote him comments, melting into compliments.

It is worth mentioning that it was even known that recently frown with her since she attended the play, where she performs, Why Men Love Cabr … and later they went to dinner with director Kenneth Müller.

As proof of this moment, the actor He shared it through his Instagram account where he wrote flirtatious comments to the star, where he points out that he has captivated him with her beauty and talent.

The actor, son of the legendary

Andrés García He shared a message added to the publication:

A few weeks ago we went to visit @aracelyarambula with my great friend and brother the film director @ kenneth.muller at #theater she divine beautiful beautiful charming, the spectacular play congratulations Araceli !!!

.