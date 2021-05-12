Betrayal: Neymar turns his back on Messi for Cristiano Ronaldo



PSG would seek to sign the Juventus forward after the possible departure of Kylian Mbappé.

Photo: GABRIEL BOUYS / AFP / Getty Images

The novel around Neymar Y Messi it seems to have taken a totally unexpected turn. Many have been the questions around the reunion of these two players in the same team. It was said that both could coincide again on the FC Barcelona or the Paris Saint-Germain. However, it was not in anyone’s plans for the Brazilian footballer to declare your preference for Cristiano Ronaldo, before Messi. The player argued this wish by want to live the experience of playing with CR7.

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar has revealed his desire to play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo. Full story ➡️ https://t.co/XMNnXtn3MI pic.twitter.com/5N3p1sLl1X – Kick Off (@KickOffMagazine) May 12, 2021

The footballer of the Brazilian team was the image on the cover of the magazine GQ Style. An interview with the PSG flagship player is captured in the middle pages. Among the topics, Neymar spoke of his team, his complications with injuries and his desire to play with the Portuguese star, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Neymar reveals dream of playing with Cristiano Ronaldo in PSG transfer pleahttps: //t.co/vHrytYTN2L – The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) May 12, 2021

“I want to play with Cristiano Ronaldo. I have already played with great players like Messi and Mbappé. But I still haven’t played alongside Cristiano Ronaldo“, Expressed the Brazilian in the interview. Undoubtedly, this appreciation reactivates the possibility that CR7 will arrive in France, since in recent days there was talk that the Parisian team had among its plans sell Mbappé and with the money from the transaction bring Ronaldo.

Neymar and Cristiano Ronaldo, in the same team? 👀 #Fichajes https://t.co/eUoDPr5Ezd – FOX Deportes (@FOXDeportes) May 12, 2021

It is worth mentioning that this interview was released days after The Brazilian footballer will complete his renewal with PSG until 2025. His new bond arose amid rumors that brought him closer to FC Barcelona and, specifically, to Lionel Messi.

🤙❤️💙 # NeymarJr2025 pic.twitter.com/nNKvR52c4O – Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) May 8, 2021

No country like Brazil

The skilled soccer player explained that soccer is experienced in a particular way in the South American country. Neymar highlighted the passion that overflows in his nation. “The English created football, but Brazil is the country of football. Everyone plays soccer when they are young, whether they turn professional or just play with their friends, they all have that passion. It is something emotional for the Brazilians ”, he assured.

🇧🇷🇫🇷 On the 10th of PSG he reviewed his career, still with the latent desire to lift the World Cup with Brazil. Look at everything he said. https://t.co/4L55WhEQB5 – Diario Olé (@DiarioOle) May 12, 2021

On the other hand, the Brazilian figure recalled that the start date of the Qatar World Cup 2022. Before this event, Neymar confessed his desire to be able to lift the cup in the tournament. “I want to win the World Cup. This has always been the biggest dream of my career”.

Neymar prays to health

One of the main obstacles that the Brazilian’s career has experienced have been the constant injuries that have taken center stage in his career. Under these circumstances, Neymar indicated his fear and rejection of these unforeseen events. “Injury is the worst thing that can happen in a player’s career. I hate when these things happen. The last time I was injured I was able to recover at home with my family and friends, ”he said.