Betrayal ?, Marisol González could go from Hoy to VLA

To the competition! They assure that this could be the fate of the beautiful Marisol González after having resigned for personal reasons to the Today Program. After the villain of the shows, Alex Kaffie, revealed that the beautiful host presented her resignation to the top executives of Televisa, it began to handle that it could be Come the joy the course that the beautiful Marisol’s career would take.

The still host of the Hoy Program, until the month of July as is speculated, has not spoken about her departure, reasons or where her career will be directed on television and they assure that the news took the producer of the morning star by complete surprise from Televisa, Andrea Rodríguez Doria.

Alex Kaffie assured that the executives tried to convince whoever began his career as a sports commentator to stay alongside Andrea Legarreta, Galilea Montijo, Arath de la Torre and more in driving; however, they did not succeed.

It has been pointed out that whoever could be very happy about the resignation of Marisol gonzalez It is the beautiful Galilea Montijo, since it has been said that there have been differences between the two Televisa stars before they coincide on the television program.

The Hoy Program was in the midst of rumors this week with the arrival of Anette Michel as the host of the morning. Everyone wondered if the former Master Chef host was here to stay.

This is how it began to be said that it could be that Galilea Montijo would leave the morning permanently; however, Anette was only a guest host and her tenure on the show was one week.

Last Friday, June 18, Anette Michel said goodbye to the adventure of being part of the Hoy Program on social networks, where she shared photographs with her colleagues and thanked the production for their welcome.