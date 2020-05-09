Many celebrities have ignored the saying, “dirty laundry is washed at home.” Whether in the same family nucleus or between friends, they have ventilated differences becoming public domain.

The most recent case is that of Alejandra Guzmán and Frida Sofía. Since last year, mother and daughter have aired a verbal fight, through social networks or in interviews, which has intensified these days.

The new trigger for this betrayal was turned on by the interpreter of Nada es para as much after declaring to TV Notas magazine that her mother exposed her to drugs when she was a child and also insisted that the rocker continues to consume harmful substances.

“I grew up seeing her on drugs and I have a lot of ugly memories, like when she smoked weed and blew all the smoke on my face, so I was all pacheca, and at the most I was about 5 years old. of me smoked marijuana and inhaled cocaine. But the strongest thing is that your own mother invites you to take drugs with her, that already exceeds anything, “he said.

As expected, the interpreter of Making love with another, did not leave and uploaded a video on Instagram in which he assured that he does not hide anything, and that he was innocent of the accusations made by his daughter Frida Sofía and exposed the great suffering he has for the rancor that the girl shows him every time he has a chance.

“I have nothing to hide, I have done nothing to be ashamed, I would never do it because it is not my blood, it does not come from my heart because of all that is being judged.”

“In my life I would never sleep with someone who has been with my daughter, I can swear to God, I can swear to myself, I can swear to all my fans who love me, who support me and who in no way have attacked Frida, she doesn’t want to hear me, she doesn’t want to hear from me, “she said at the beginning of the clip.

The daughter of Silvia Pinal and Enrique Guzmán had a monologue of just over five minutes, in which she explained her truth, her daughter’s way of acting and her feelings when seeing her full of rejection of her.

After uploading the video, Frida Sofía was not far behind and it was through Instagram stories that she refuted Guzmán for what she expressed in the clip.

Frida expressed that she is a victim of her mother and revealed that she feels tired of being in constant conflict with Alejandra.

“It is a poison to the soul and what hurts me the most is that in reality it has become a war between mother and daughter. I know that I have never been her daughter, she always asks me ‘Why are you competing with me?'” She said.

For his part, Enrique Guzmán accused Frida of “wanting to become famous” at the cost of her mother. The girl replied by publishing a photo in which she looks like a little girl in her grandfather’s arms with a cigarette in her mouth.

Jenni Rivera lived something similar in life since according to various rumors, her daughter Chiquis, may have had an affair with the baseball player, Esteban Loaiza, who was a sentimental partner of the “Diva de la banda”.

This caused the interpreter of Resulta to explode, something that was reflected in the neighborhood Butterfly bioseries. Chiquis mentioned in her name book Forgiveness that her mother began to mistrust her, that she changed the house’s security codes and that she placed a restraining order against her.

Chiquis Rivera has denied on several occasions that he had an affair with Loaiza, however, Jenni died with the idea that the idyll may have occurred.

Another notable betrayal in show business was lived by the late Karla Luna. Karla Panini, who was a friend and co-worker, took Luna’s husband, Américo Garza, from her. Both made the characters in Las Lavanderas.

On July 1, 2016, Luna performed in Torreón. With her character of the “Comare morena”, the Monterrey woman entertained her followers with red jokes and anecdotes that led her to relive her conflict with Karla Panini, the “Comare güera”.

“I feel more sorry for what they did to me (Panini and Américo) and here I am working. There was the pend … (Panini) crying or that you had taken Brad Pitt … keep it, swallow it p …”, he commented with a laugh.

Karla, who at that time had debuted in music with the song La enfiestada, recommended to the audience to choose their friends well, since then there are some who betray; this in relation to what happened to her with Panini. “You sometimes trust a midwife a lot and then they come out with every nonsense, how good, you don’t even know who to trust,” he said.

Another case of clashes between friends, arose in mid-June 2019, when some photos of the Ventaneando television host on Tv Azteca Daniel Bisogno appeared flirting with a man in a bar in Mexico City. The driver blamed Raquel Bigorra for leaking those images and for influencing her divorce from Cristina Riva Palacio. Raquel and Daniel were close friends.

Daniel’s snapshots were forgotten, because some celebrities and users of social networks, as well as the Ventaneando program, focused on attacking the Cuban woman as a gossip and treacherous.

