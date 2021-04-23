Betrayal? Former Hoy driver would enter Venga la Alegría

Betrayal? Former Hoy driver would join Venga la Alegría | Instagram

The beloved television host, Mauricio Mancera, surprised after assuring that he would return to the program Come the joy, this is surprising since he was recently part of the leadership of the Today Program, direct competition in Televisa.

The also former presenter of Members On Air He decided to answer some of the questions from his followers on social networks, where he was inevitably asked if he would return to the TV Azteca morning after having belonged to the Hoy Program.

Faced with the question, Mauricio Mancera He responded directly by assuring that he would return to Venga La Alegría and not only that, but that he will do so very soon as a guest driver, which is something that is being scheduled.

This would not come as a surprise to many since the ex-partner of Paul Stanley and Raúl Araiza recently appeared in the morning in the section In your battles, where he spoke about his life and artistic career.

Mancera was recently part of the cast of Today and also from Members Al Aire. The young man confessed that the Unicable program indicated the first time he was fired from a television program; however, he assures it did not take him by surprise.

The famous said that everything seemed strange to him since he realized that he was the only one who had not received the renewal of his contract and also, he had heard that they were looking for a new face to be part of Members On Air.

Finally, Mauricio left the broadcast and Jordi Rosado and José Eduardo Derbez joined Raúl Araiza and Paul Stanley. Currently, the driver keeps in touch with his followers thanks to social networks.

The former member of the Hoy Program was part of the beginnings of Venga La Alegría, where his character gave him a space in the heart of the public. It was from 2006 to 2009 that the young man was part of the morning drivers, this until he decided to go to Africa for his dream.

Mancera’s resignation and decision took his closest friends by surprise as he decided to leave Mexico in one of the best moments of his artistic career; however, upon his return the public welcomed him back with the same affection as ever.

Surely in a short time Mauricio Mancera will join a new project; in addition to its participation in VLA, the young man is one of the most beloved faces on television and he even had his own program: El Hormiguero.