Betrayal? Former Hoy driver asks for a job in Sale el Sol

Treason? Former Hoy driver asks for a job in Sale el Sol | Instagram

Treason? From Televisa to Imagen Televisión !. The irreverent journalist Alex Kaffie has assured that one of the former drivers of the Hoy Program has asked for a job at Sale el Sol, a morning image of Imagen Televisión.

According to the “villain of the shows,” who approached the production of Sale el Sol was the handsome Pedro Prieto, who was fired by the producer Andrea Rodríguez Doria of the Hoy Program. According to Kaffie, Prieto proposed some sections for the morning, in which of course, he appeared as the conductor.

The Today Program It has given much to talk about in recent months since the unfortunate departure of the beloved Magda Rodríguez, this fact concluded in the fall of the audience of the morning star of Televisa.

Pedro Prieto’s departure was just one of the many changes that Magda’s sister made, staying in charge of the program and desperate to deliver the results demanded by her bosses.

Today began 2020 with a change of scenery, a mascot, a new conductor, Arath de la Torre and some other changes that seemed not to give the impetus that the famous program required. However, apparently Rodríguez Doria hit “the nail on the head” and finally the rating rose with the implementation of the reality show. The Stars Dance Today.

The original idea of ​​the Hoy Program dance contest was for 16 celebrities to participate in it as a couple and that the duration of the contest would be six weeks. However, given the undeniable success of the contest, it was lengthened, so viewers will have more dancing.

In addition, in order to last longer, more dance couples have joined the contest; In short, the most controversial is the one made up of Laura Bozzo and Carlos Bonavides. Amid accusations that the Peruvian presenter “does not dance” and that they leave everything to the affection of the public, the couple is still in the competition.

Even the famous singer Emir Pavón assured that the key to staying in a dance contest was not dancing, but arguing with everyone so that there would be a show and that for the next one he already knows what to do. The famous words were said in an interview for Cuentamelo Ya! before his departure and that Laura Bozzo and Carlos Bonavides would continue in the contest.