BETPLAY LEAGUE | LIVE AND LIVE | Deportivo Cali vs. Tolima Sports | SCHEDULE | Via Win Sports +

SOCCER COLOMBIA | LIVE ONLINE | The emotions of the coffee rental continue. For the thirteenth date of the Betplay League, Deportivo Cali receives the whole of Sports Tolima at a crossing that will be held this Sunday, March 21. The crossing will be transmitted through the Win Sports +.

The commitment will take place at the Estadio Deportivo Cali. The last time they met was on March 16 in a game that ended with a resounding 3 to 0 in favor of the vinotinto team in a match corresponding to the South American Cup.

Those at home know that they must turn the page for what happened in the middle of the week. The greens are aware that they must win a victory to win the tournament again.

Deportes Tolima, for its part, intends to repeat what was achieved in the previous outing. Of course, in this case, there are some possibilities that his squad is different, considering that he will have the clash in the international championship soon.

Follow the minute by minute of this game

Day and Time: When will Deportivo Cali and Deportes Tolima meet for the Betplay League?

The match will be played at the Estadio Deportivo Cali this Sunday, March 21.

Schedule by countries

Argentina: 7:40 p.m.

Colombia: 5:40 p.m.

Mexico: 4:40 p.m.

United States: 3:40 p.m. PT / 6:40 p.m. ET

How to follow the transmission of this match?

You can see the game from the screen of Win Sports +