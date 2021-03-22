BETPLAY LEAGUE | LIVE AND LIVE | Atlético Nacional vs. Millionaires | SCHEDULE | Via Win Sports +

COLOMBIAN FOOTBALL | LIVE ONLINE | Coffee footballers, Sunday closes with a tremendous game. For the thirteenth date of the Betplay League, Millionaires receives the whole of National Athletic. The crossing will be broadcast LIVE through the screen of Win Sports +.

The meeting will be held at the Nemesio Camacho El Campín Stadium in the city of Bogotá. The last time that both teams met was on October 31, 2020 in a clash that culminated with a 3 to 0 in favor of the ambassador team.

The home team intend to stretch the winning streak they are on. Millionaires know the importance of the rival to face and will try to add in this next match of the tournament.

Atlético Nacional, for its part, takes on this duel with high spirits. The reasons are due to their qualification for the third phase of the Copa Libertadores de América.

Follow the minute by minute of this game

Day and Time: When will Millonarios and Atlético Nacional meet for the Betplay League?

The match will be played at the Nemesio Camacho El Campín Stadium this Sunday, March 21.

Schedule by countries

Argentina: 22.00

Colombia: 8:00 p.m.

Mexico: 7:00 p.m.

United States: 6:00 p.m. PT / 9:00 p.m. ET

How to follow the transmission of this match?

You can see the game from the screen of Win Sports +