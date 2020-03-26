Fans reveal the reaction of Yuya to her ex-boyfriend’s new romance Beto Pasillas…

After several years of relationship and having been one of the favorite couples of the fans, Yuya and Beto ended up in the middle of a terrible drama in which the cute pets they shared were also involved.

While Yuya started a relationship with musician Siddhartha almost immediately, it took Beto a little longer to find a new love; However, now he is super happy with a girl named Carolina Davila.

The speculations of romance between Beto and Carolina began when the influencer began to share photos of both in their Instagram stories, and confirmed the relationship with this message on Twitter.

I like you.

One fan dared to send Yuya a private message via Instagram, which says, “You let go of a magnificent man.”

It seems that this message did not like Yuya at all, because she took the time to reply to the fan: “What do you gain by sending me this? You have no idea how things happened or why things happened! We all deserve to be HAPPY <3 I am pleased that he is and that he is with a pretty and good girl ".

It was the influencer Maurg who shared the messages that Yuya and the fan sent each other, and everything indicates that for La Guapurita, Beto was not the perfect boy that everyone believes, what do you think?

