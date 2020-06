Beto Cuevas advised Jenni Rivera to speak to Chiquis

SETTING

disabled

Skip advertisement

Duration: 01:44

9 hours ago

Beto Cuevas shared an important moment that he lived with Jenni Rivera while they coincided as judges in « La Voz México ». The singer acknowledged that although they were not very close, he did advise the Mexican to seek reconciliation with his

Send your comments to MSN

Indicates an overall rating for the site: