The activity does not stop in the offices of the Spanish clubs, but telematically. The plans for the next season are underway despite the fact that this course has not yet been finalized and it is not known for sure if it will be able to end. In any case, the sports directorates continue to work. One of them the Real Betis, which is aware that in the summer it can make cash with Loren Morón, which is followed by several European teams.

In those, the verdiblanco club studies the market in search of substitutes, and one of the battering rams that it is closely following is Luis Suárez, young Colombian striker who plays for Real Zaragoza on loan from Watford English. As Diario de Sevilla points out, the entity from Seville watches over the battering ram and handles positive reports from the 22-year-old footballer, who is presumed to have a great projection.

Great records

Luis Suárez was being the true revelation of the Second Division before the break due to the coronavirus crisis. He had scored 17 goals with the Zaragoza shirt, some numbers that have not only caught the attention of Betis, because Atlético de Madrid also has it on their agenda. His signing does not seem easy for anyone, since he has two more years of contract with Watford, who could retain him and force him to become part of his first squad from next year.

The Colombian, so far, prefers not to think too much about his future. He wants to continue being a key player in the Zaragoza of Víctor Fernández and he would like to participate in the Olympic Games with Spain, since he had a disagreement with the Colombian Federation and does not want to go with his maternal team. A Luis Suárez who is not the only forward of Second that likes Betis, who also follows Darwin Núñez, goalscorer for Almería.