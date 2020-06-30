We will have a good game this Wednesday, July 1, on day 33 of the Spanish League 2019-2020when the Betis seek to take advantage of your local status knowing that you urgently need to win against a Villarreal he arrives motivated ready to take the loot in the Benito Villamarín.

Hora and Canal Betis vs Villarreal

Campus: Benito Villamarin Stadium, Seville, Spain

Hour: 10:00 pm in Spain. 3:00 pm in Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, Panama and Peru. 5:00 pm from Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay. 1:00 pm PT / 4:00 pm ET in the United States.

Channel: Movistar LaLiga in Spain. SKY Sports in Mexico and Central America. DirecTV Sports in South America. beIN Sports in the United States.

Betis vs Villarreal LIVE

The box of Betis He has had a very hard campaign being far from the fight for European competitions, they only seek to tie his salvation. After 32 days they add 9 wins, 10 draws and have been defeated 13 times.

The Betic They come from a hard defeat last Sunday when they had to visit Levante, being beaten 4-2, in a duel where Diego Lainez and Andrés Guardado entered for change.

For his part, the Villarreal He has had a good tournament coming to more and fighting for European competitions. They have 15 wins, 6 draws and have lost in 11 games.

He Yellow Submarine It comes from a great victory last day when they received Valencia, beating them 2-0 with goals from Paco Alcácer and Gerard Moreno.

As he Betis As the Villarreal they know the importance of this match given that we are entering the final stretch of the campaign and they need to push; in the general table we find the Betic in thirteenth position with 37 points, while the Yellow Submarine 5th gear with 51 units in The league. At the end of the game we will have the best summary, with the repetition of the goals and the final result. Betis vs Villarreal.

