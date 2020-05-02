A great game awaits us this Sunday, March 8, on day 27 of the Spanish League 2019-2020when the Betis seek to take advantage of their local status to add a victory that allows them to move away from the descent, but they will have to receive a Real Madrid who comes motivated ready to impose his hierarchy on his visit to the Benito Villamarín Stadium.

How the teams arrive

The box of Betis He has had a difficult campaign that has them fighting at the bottom of the table, closer to the relegation zone than to European positions. After 26 days they have added 7 wins, 9 draws and have been defeated 10 times.

The Betic They come from a hard defeat last day when they had to visit Valencia, being beaten 2-1.

For his part, the Real Madrid He has had a good tournament that has them as the favorites for the title, but they know that they cannot slack off. On 26 dates they have 16 wins, 8 draws and have been beaten on a couple of occasions.

The You meringues They come from a great victory last day when they played El Clásico managing to beat Barcelona 2-0 with annotations of Vinicius and Mariano, in a clash where Courtois was the hero in the first period.

As he Betis As the Real Madrid they know the importance of this match given that both clubs want to achieve the victory that allows them to take a big step in the fight for their goals; In the general table we find the Baeticos in fourteenth position with 30 points, while the Meringues are leaders with 56 units in this Spanish league.

These two teams met for the last time on November 2 in the first round of the campaign at the Santiago Bernabéu. In that clash, no one was harmed, signing a draw to zero.

Hora and Canal Betis vs Real Madrid

The game between Betis vs Real Madrid it will be disputed at 21:00, 9:00 pm, local time in Spain; in the United States it will start at 12:00 pm in the Pacific and 3:00 pm in the East. Other hours are:

Mexico Costa Rica, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and El Salvador: 2:00 pm

Colombia, Panama, Peru and Ecuador: 3:00 pm

Bolivia and Venezuela: 4:00 pm

Argentina, Uruguay, Chile, Paraguay and Brazil: 5:00 pm

The broadcast of the match Real Madrid vs Betis LIVE for television it will be exclusively on the channel Movistar Partidazo in Spain; in Mexico and Central America it will be for SKY Sports, in South America by ESPN, while in the United States they will be able to see it for beIN Sports. Online they will be able to follow the coverage minute by minute live on social networks and on the The league that will update us with goals, assists and the final score.

Betis vs Real Madrid LIVE

So the table is set to enjoy this good game where the Betic They will try to take advantage of their locality to surprise, but the reality is that the You meringues They are clear favorites when they arrive very motivated, but they should not fall into overconfidence. At the end of the game we will have the best summary, with the repetition of the goals and the final result. Betis vs Real Madrid.

Result: Betis vs Real Madrid [Vídeo Resumen Goles] Matchday 27 Spanish League 2019-2020

Summary:

The Baeticos SINK the Meringues🔥🔥🔥!

[Vídeo] Result, Summary and Goals Betis vs Real Madrid 2-1 #LaLiga Española 2019-2020 👇👇👇 Posted by FulBox on Sunday, March 8, 2020

Goals: