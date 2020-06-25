We will have a very important match this Thursday, June 25, continuing with day 31 of the Spanish League 2019-2020when the Betis look to add his first win in this comeback against a Spanish who also arrives desperate in the Benito Villamarín.

Campus: Benito Villamarin Stadium, Seville, Spain

Hour: 10:00 pm from Spain. 3:00 pm in Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, Panama and Peru. 5:00 pm from Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay. 1:00 pm PT / 6:00 pm ET in the United States.

Channel: Movistar LaLiga in Spain. SKY Sports in Mexico and Central America. DirecTV Sports in South America. beIN Sports in the United States.

The box of Betis He has had a very difficult return to activity that has questioned the continuity of Rubi by being able to get into relegation problems, after only 30 wins, 10 draws in 30 games and they have lost 12 times.

The Betic, with Diego Lainez and Andrés Guardado as headlines, come from a new setback last Saturday when they visited the Athletic Bilbao being outplayed 1-0.

For his part, the Spanish He is having a very tough tournament that seems to have them condemned to relegation, since they have only been able to add 5 wins, 9 draws and have lost in 16 duels, there is no margin for error.

The Parakeets They come from being defeated last Saturday when they received Levante being outscored 1-3.

As he Betis As the Spanish they know the importance of this match since both arrive urgent to win, they know that there is no margin for error in this last third of the campaign; in the general table we find the Betic in the fourteenth position with 34 points, while the Parakeets are last with 24 units in The league.

