Messi misses Luis Suárez. And, as proof of their society and friendship, Rosario has become a passer rather than a scorer in the absence of the Uruguayan: he has only counted three goals since Setién arrived. In exchange, he already has 15 assists with and without 9. The captain’s left-foot put three balls in the Betis area and three goals fell in Villamarín’s crazy game. De Jong, Busquets and Lenglet scored, a defender and two midfielders, an outcome never seen at Barça. So rare was the result and the match that Betis never felt like a loser but instead sought comfort from referee Sánchez Martínez. The performance of the referee was a calamity to complete the Villamarín opera bufa. He did not know how to whistle the football confusion of two tachycardia teams, ready at a fair stop to decide their fate at Russian roulette, in need of victory, especially Barcelona, ​​more demanded than ever by the triumph of the leader Madrid in Pamplona. Messi wants to arrive at the Bernabéu on March 1 with options to win LaLiga.

In the absence of control and order, and also of game thread, the azulgrana corrected themselves to set pieces before a deranged Betis. The verdiblancos decostalated in a wild and exhausting contest in the caldera of Villamarín.

Up to eight of Barça’s 12 games on the opposite field have started with a goal against regardless of who their coach, the rival and the stage, also in the irritated Villamarín. The anger of the fans, fed up with the latest arbitrations, was surely felt in the opinion of Sánchez Martínez, who left a kick from Guido to Messi without sanctioning. The play continued and ended with a clear penalty kick by Lenglet after a shot by Fekir, as skillful as clumsy was Semedo.

The difference with respect to previous meetings is that the Barça response was immediate against Betis. The team did well with the ball at Lenglet’s feet until Messi leaked the pass for De Jong’s unstoppable arrival. The goals confirmed the still unstable character of the two teams, offensive by nature and excessively permissive defensively, highly dependent on the nuances introduced by two signature technicians: Rubi and Setién.

Betis played with many players joined by a midfielder with the personality of William Carvalho, recovered from a four-month injury, and finished off by a peculiar and long-stemmed battering ram like Borja Iglesias. The scarcity of resources, on the other hand, conditions the responses of the indefinite Barça. Absent Piqué by sanction, he had no choice but to resort to his left-handed centrals: Lenglet and Umtiti. Jordi Alba and Ansu Fati did not play either. The novelty was in the drawing because the coach opted for the diamond with Arturo Vidal playmaker at 4-4-2.

The plan did not work because the nuances failed: Arturo Vidal was more dangerous for Ter Stegen than in Joel’s area, Umtiti is out of shape and it is not well known what Junior still paints. Barça do not have strong footballers in the areas and on the contrary Betis have an unbalanced coup as Fekir, decisive at 1-0 and author of 2-1 after a loss of Arturo Vidal. The verdiblancos sanctioned the two Barca failures and Messi and Griezmann did not complete the laborious deployment of the Setién boys. 10 has a hard time playing and kicking without a 9.

Lenglet and Fekir, out

Very vulnerable on both sides, the Barcelona fans did not know how to find the break for a volcanic match, agitated by the art of Fekir, so elusive that he forced a second card to Sergi Roberto that the referee forgave him before the Villamarín boo. He was lucky for Barça with a set piece move to re-enter the contest and tie 2-2. Messi threw it away and Busquets riveted it after Bartra complained about a push from Lenglet.

The draw and passing through the locker room revived Barça. Messi focused on Joel’s goal as performance increased with Jordi Alba and Arthur. Betis, however, knew they would have their choice if they faced and forced Umtiti. No one was surprised that Rubi turned to Loren. The luck of the match was at the feet of Messi. The man from Rosario demanded two consecutive interventions from Joel before trying the same petroleum jelly with which he conquered Villamarín last season. The leather came out next to the Betis goalkeeper’s post.

Denied with the ball in play, Messi strode to a set piece and took a free kick that Lenglet headed into Joel’s net. Chaos then seized the court and the Villamarín was lit. The expulsions of Fekir and Lenglet expressed the turmoil of the footballers and the nerves to achieve a victory that smiled at Barça. The match ended with a penalty missed from Messi. The 10 does not give up and Barça clings to LaLiga. Messi was the only serious one in a crazy game in Seville.

