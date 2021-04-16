Betis, very favorite against Valencia

04/16/2021 at 5:25 PM CEST

The duel between Betis and Valencia measures two teams that have very different objectives. The Verdiblancos are fighting to enter Europe while the team watches as little by little they run out of motivations in the middle of the table.

Real Betis have only won in two of their last eight matches against Valencia in La Liga (2E 4D), although they achieved victory in the first round (0-2 at Mestalla). He has not achieved two victories against this same rival in the same season in the competition since 1975/76. Valencia have only lost in one of their last four games against Real Betis at Benito Villamarín (2V 1E), although he lost in the last of them (2-1 in November 2019). That Valencia wins is 4.4.

Valencia have failed to win in their last six away games in La Liga (1E 5D), losing the last four in a row. He hasn’t had five straight away losses since April 2010 with Unai Emery on the bench. Real Betis, meanwhile, have drawn in their last two league games (both 1-1). They have not drawn in three games in a row in the competition since February 2017 and the last time they were drawn 1-1 in three straight games was between September and October 2004. That Betis wins is 1.84

Real Betis have added 47 points after their first 30 games this season in La Liga, a figure that the competition in the top flight had not achieved at this point since the 2012/13 campaign, finally finishing in 7th position. As a curiosity, no team has scored more goals this season in La Liga with substitute players than Real Betis (15). In fact, six of his last nine goals have been achieved with footballers who came off the bench.

As for the proper names, Gonçalo Guedes has assisted in his last three LaLiga matches (one assist in each), his best streak in the competition. The Portuguese has participated in six goals in his six games against Real Betis (three goals, three assists), more than against any other rival in the competition. Which brand is to 5.5

With all these data, our recommended bet is the victory of Betis to 1.84. There is a point that must be taken into account and that is that Betis plays a lot and Valencia not so much, so this can make the locals make a difference.