Betis: The five candidates for the club’s goal

Betis are looking for a goalkeeper. The green and white sports management is clear that it is a position in which it is necessary to raise the level, which is why it has been tracking the market for a time to find a guarantee goalkeeper. Joel Robles is the starter this year and Dani Martín is the substitute, but the feeling in Heliópolis is that a top goal is needed to aspire to more.

In those, in the offices of Benito Villamarín they already have several candidates on the table. At the moment there are five archers that Betis is following, compiling reports and taking an interest in their situation. One of them is Rui Silva, Portuguese goalkeeper of Granada who is being one of the revelations under sticks. The Portuguese has a contract until 2021 and has not yet renewed with the Nasrid entity, so it is on the market. But Betis is not the only one interested.

Attentive to the national market

Another goal of our League that is being followed by the Betic club is Fernando Pacheco, who has been doing great seasons under the goal of Alavés. The Spanish is in full professional maturity and can feel that it is time for a new challenge. However, the Vitorian club has it armored until 2023 and will request a significant amount to let it escape. It also shines in the Santander League Dmitrovic, increasingly entrenched in the goal of an Eibar that fights for permanence. He is 28 years old and has one more contract season, so it could be more affordable, especially if the gunsmith team ended up descending.

Outside our borders, Betis closely follows two other goalkeepers. One of them is Marcin Bulka, A young 20-year-old goal who plays for PSG, where he has no role because Keylor Navas and Sergio Rico are ahead. He has a contract until 2021, but at the same time it would be a risky bet because he hardly has any experience. More games behind him have the Portuguese José Sá, with a contract with the Greek Olympiacos until the year 2023. The Portuguese, who was second to Casillas at Porto in his day, has liked it for a long time, but its price may be an impediment.