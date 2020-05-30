Betis tries to extend its first threads of planning that will be different from that of recent years due to the problematic logic of a market conditioned by the current health crisis. His sights, however, give continuity to a reality repeated during the last courses: the club verdiblanco already adds ten seasons in a row with some incorporation from France. Since the 2011-2012 campaign he did not stop signing reinforcements from this championship. Ligue 1 has become the driving force behind many references for the Baetic fans and now the name of Denis Bouanga, striker for Saint Etienne, is the last to be placed under the green and white radar.

The success of the latest operations carried out in France positively influences the current leaders in continuing to seek reinforcements. Nabil Fekir arrived last summer from Lyon and Giovani Lo Celso did the same from PSG two courses ago: these two tricks marked the future of the Heliopolitan project in these two campaigns. The bet on this ten years was not always positive and soccer players also landed from France who did not find their best performance. Boudebouz, Jonas Martin, Digard, Kadir or Andersen are some of those chosen from France who did not meet the expectations created. Before them, Perquis or Paulao did not find a path of illusions in Heliopolis either.

LaLiga Santander

* Data updated as of May 5, 2020

Under the prism of these last campaigns, Betis looks askance at Ligue 1 also knowing that many clubs begin to manage squad movements after learning that the French championship has ended. The sights in Bouanga run into difficulties with the economic criteria at the moment given the high numbers that Saint Etienne manages to get its footballer out, although the needs may vary this scenario in the coming months and in Heliópolis they are very attentive to it.