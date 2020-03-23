Betis: Sergio Canales takes a shot from Atlético de Madrid

The Betis he will have to settle his accounts if he fails to qualify for European competitions next season. Everything seems to indicate that the verdiblanco ensemble will come off one of its pillars and, although Nabil Fekir has been related to several teams, it seems more feasible to leave Sergio Canales. The Athletic, who already appreciated last summer the possibility of getting the ex of the Real Madrid, has again in his agenda the midfielder of 29 years.

To recruit Channels into its ranks, the mattress panel aims to include Mario Beautiful in operation. In this way, according to Mundo Deportivo, Atlético de Madrid would seek to negotiate well below the 60 million listed in its termination clause.

Despite the fact that Nabil Fekir is another of the Betis players with the most market, the club of the Thirteen Bars paid 19.75 million plus 10 based on goals for him last summer, and it seems difficult that he can recover his investment the next. Furthermore, it only owns 70 percent of its rights. For his part, Sergio Canales reached zero cost at Betis the summer of 2018. Come out for the amount that comes out, it will be a benefit for the Andalusian team.

This benefit would be increased if Atlético de Madrid includes Mario Hermoso, the center for which he paid, in his offer. 25 million euros last summer. The defender of 24 years He has not managed to gain the confidence of Simeone and the rojiblanco team would have the intention of reinforcing themselves in their demarcation. If going to Betis could be a good option for Mario Beautiful, go to the Athletic it would also be beneficial for Sergio Canales, whose options of being in the next Eurocup would increase with this movement.